MU Vs PW Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne United Vs Wildcats Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Melbourne United (MU) will go up against the Perth Wildcats (PW) in a Week 16 game of the Australian National Basketball League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 5 at 3:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Victoria. Here is our MU vs PW Dream11 prediction, top picks and MU vs PW Dream11 team.

MU vs PW Dream11 game preview

Possibly the most exciting game of the Australian National Basketball League 2021 is in store for fans as the top two teams of the tournament take on each other, on Wednesday. Currently at the top of the NBL 2021 points table with 21 wins and 5 losses, the Melbourne United side have their sights firmly set on the trophy this season. Having won their last 11 games in a row, the team is also on a record run that they will hope to continue all the way into the finals. Their hopes will be pinned on Chris Goulding, who currently leads the league in three points made per match.

Meanwhile, in second place on the Australian National Basketball League 2021 points table, the Perth Wildcats will be coming into this match off of a small spate of losses against the New Zealand Breakers. Looking to end the regular season atop the table, the Wildcats will have to defeat Melbourne to improve their 18-7 record to something close enough to have a genuine shot at beating them to the top. With two more matches lined up against the side, the Wildcats will also want to be the ones to break Melbourne's dominant winning streak.

MU vs PW: Injury Report

Perth Wildcats will be missing Majok Majok for the entirety of the season owing to an Achilles injury while Melbourne United will be without Jack White for all of 2021 for the same reason. All others players on the teams will be fit for this epic clash.

MU vs PW starting lineup prediction

Melbourne United: Chris Goulding, Mitch McCarron, Jo Lual-Acuil, Mason Peatling, Sam McDaniel

Perth Wildcats: Bryce Cotton, John Mooney, Todd Blanchfield, Mitch Norton, Jarred Bairstow

MU vs PW Dream11 team

Point Guards: Bryce Cotton (VC), Chris Goulding

Shooting Guards: Mitch Norton, Mitch McCarron

Small Forwards: Todd Blanchfield, Scotty Hopson

Power Forwards: Mason Peatling (C)

Centres: Jo Lual-Acuil

MU vs PW Dream11 Prediction

According to our MU vs PW Dream11 Prediction, Melbourne United will win this game.

Note: The above MU vs PW playing 11, MU vs PW Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MU vs PW live and MU vs PW game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

