MWJ Vs AKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Info

Manawatu Jets will face Auckland Huskies in the upcoming game of the New Zealand Basketball League on Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 AM (IST) in New Zealand. In the regular season chart, Manawatu Jets are on the fourth spot with eight points. On the other hand, Auckland Huskies are on the 5th spot with 6 points.
Manawatu Jets have managed to pull off 4 victories from the 8 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Auckland Huskies. Meanwhile, Auckland Huskies have won 3 games from their 7 played so far. The upcoming MWJ vs AKH game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing New Zealand Basketball league. Here’s a look at MWJ vs AKH Dream11 top picks and MWJ vs AKH team.
Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy
Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Rasheed Al-Kaleem, Marvin Williams-Dunn, Sean Murphy, Ana Haku, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Nick Brophy, Tohi Smith-Milner, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Johnny Fesolai
Hazie Walker (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Hyrum Harris (SF), Taane Samuel (PF), Tom Vodanovich (C)
Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Taine Murray (SG), Nathan Wilson (SF), Tohi Smith-Milner (PF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)
Hazie Walker (PG), Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Taane Samuel (PF), Nathan Wilson (SF), Hyrum Harris (SF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)
As per our MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction, MWJ start as favourites in this game.