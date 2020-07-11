MWJ Vs AKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Info

Manawatu Jets will face Auckland Huskies in the upcoming game of the New Zealand Basketball League on Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 AM (IST) in New Zealand. In the regular season chart, Manawatu Jets are on the fourth spot with eight points. On the other hand, Auckland Huskies are on the 5th spot with 6 points.

Also Read | NMK Vs TPN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MJW vs AKH Dream11 top picks and preview

Manawatu Jets have managed to pull off 4 victories from the 8 games they've played and will desperately hunt for a win against Auckland Huskies. Meanwhile, Auckland Huskies have won 3 games from their 7 played so far. The upcoming MWJ vs AKH game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing New Zealand Basketball league. Here’s a look at MWJ vs AKH Dream11 top picks and MWJ vs AKH team.

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MWJ vs AKH Dream11 team: MWJ squad

Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MWJ vs AKH Dream11 team: AKH squad

Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa, Rasheed Al-Kaleem, Marvin Williams-Dunn, Sean Murphy, Ana Haku, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tinashe Matambanadzo, Nick Brophy, Tohi Smith-Milner, Leon Henry, Jaylen Gerrand, Johnny Fesolai

Also Read | LFL Vs JD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MWJ vs AKH live: MWJ predicted starting 5

Hazie Walker (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Hyrum Harris (SF), Taane Samuel (PF), Tom Vodanovich (C)

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MWJ vs AKH live: AKH predicted starting 5

Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Taine Murray (SG), Nathan Wilson (SF), Tohi Smith-Milner (PF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)

MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction: MWJ vs AKH Dream11 team

Hazie Walker (PG), Izayah Mauriahoohoo Leafa (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Taane Samuel (PF), Nathan Wilson (SF), Hyrum Harris (SF), Jaylen Gerrand (C)

Also Read | BAR Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

Also Read | SH Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

MWJ vs AKH live: MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction

As per our MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction, MWJ start as favourites in this game.

Note: The MWJ vs AKH Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MWJ vs AKH Dream11 team selection and MWJ vs AKH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Auckland Huskies Instagram