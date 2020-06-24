MWJ Vs ON Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, NZNBL Live

The Manawatu Jets will face off against the Otago Nuggets in their upcoming game of New Zealand National Basketball League on Tuesday, June 23 (Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM IST). With the MWJ vs ON match set to be one of the first games of the NZNBL, there is likely to be a sense of intrigue and excitement before tip-off. Here’s a look at the MWJ vs ON Dream11 top picks, and MWJ vs ON Dream11 prediction and MWJ vs ON Dream11 team.

MWJ vs ON Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Manawatu Jets and the Otago Nuggets will look to kick off their respective campaigns with a victory when they clash against each other on Tuesday. The Jets will look to improve on their last season’s showing, where they finished at the bottom of the table, registering only two wins in 18 games. The 2020 NZNBL will mark the return of Nuggets to the league, after a five-year absence.



MWJ vs ON Dream11 team: Manawatu Jets squad

Mika Vukona, Mike Karena, Dane Brooks, Tom Ingham, Josh Bloxham, Nic Trathen, Riley Bensemann, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Zeb Lovell, Thane O’Leary, Theo Johnson, Tommy Garguilo

MWJ vs ON Dream11 team: Otago Nuggets squad

Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt, Kane Keil, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Richie Rodger, Sam Aruwa, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Matthew Bardsley



Point Guard: Halzze Walker, Benoit Hayman

Halzze Walker, Benoit Hayman Shooting Guard: Jarrod Kenny, Hayed Bezzant

Jarrod Kenny, Hayed Bezzant Small Forward: Hyrum harris

Hyrum harris Power Forward: Josh Aitcheson

Josh Aitcheson Centre: Jordan Hunt, Josiah Laracy

MWJ vs ON Dream11 top picks

Benoit Hayman, Jarrod Kenny, Hyrum Harris, Josh Aitcheson



According to our MWJ vs ON Dream11 prediction, The Nuggets could edge this contest.

Note: The MWJ vs ON Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MWJ vs ON Dream11 team selection and MWJ vs ON Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image courtesy: Canva.com, Manawatu Jets, Otago Nuggets)

