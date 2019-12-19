Lakers Vs Bucks Preview: LeBron James Vs Giannis Antetokounmpo In Big East-West Rivalry

Currently the best teams in the NBA – Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks – will square off against each other on Thursday, December 19, 8:00 PM EST (Friday, December 20, 6:30 AM IST). The Lakers vs Bucks game will take place at the Bucks' home Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Both Lakers and Bucks are at a 24-4 win-loss record. The Lakers are leading the Western Conference, while the Bucks dominate the Eastern Conference. Since both teams have lost their last game, the upcoming Lakers vs Bucks game will be a nail-biting encounter.

Lakers vs Bucks game preview: Which team will get back to winning ways?

Lakers vs Bucks: Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers last lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), which ended their seven-game winning streak. LeBron James failed to put up a performance and finished the game with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Anthony Davis missed the game due to a sprained ankle and will hopefully return to the court for the Lakers vs Bucks game. Davis is currently leading the Lakers with an average of 27.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. James follows with an average of 25.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. Lakers have an average of 112.9 points per game while making 48.5% from the field of their attempted 88.3%. James is leading the NBA 2019-20 assists list, while Anthony Davis is leading the blocks list. Both are also in contention for the NBA MVP award.

Lakers vs Bucks: Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will come into the Lakers vs Bucks game after losing to a Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Monday night 120-116 (Tuesday morning IST), despite Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 48 points. The reigning NBA MVP is currently averaging a career-high 31.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. The Bucks have a higher points average than the Lakers, scoring 121 points per game while making 48.4% from the field of their attempted 91.5%. Otherwise, both teams are neck-to-neck with regards to three-pointers and free throws made.

