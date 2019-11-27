Nathan Bain Holds Back Tears During Post-match Interview After Historic Win Against Duke

Stephen F. Austin ended the winning streak which stretches up to almost two decades and 150 victories of the Duke Blue Devils courtesy of a last-gasp effort by Nathan Bain. The match ended with a scoreline of 83-85 but the Duke fans felt the pain of the loss. Post the stunning win, Nathan Bain gave an emotional interview where he gave some context about his ongoing personal struggles.

A little context about Nathan Bain and his family in the Bahamas

Nathan Bain's home in the Bahamas was basically destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.



So was the church his family runs.



He just beat Duke at the buzzer.



Here's the link to help his family: https://t.co/ZYweIIlokr — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 27, 2019

Stephen F. Austin Nathan Bain fights back emotions after upsetting Duke

Nathan Bain has become a household name and an overnight internet sensation after his heroics against Duke which led to a major upset. Nathan, who is originally from the Bahamas, was asked about his family background. Nathan Bain's family was impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which swept through the Bahamas and the East Coast earlier this year in late August. Nathan Bain revealed that he was fighting back tears while adding that his family lost a lot this year and he was playing for them. Bain and Co. created history as they ended Duke’s 19-year record of never losing to a non-conference team on home turf.

Duke had never lost to a non-major conference team as the AP No. 1 team until tonight.



Stephen F. Austin pulls off the stunner 😤 pic.twitter.com/dLIJgz29wv — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2019

Nathan Bain scores a sensational buzzer-beater to defeat Duke

NO. 1 DUKE FALLS TO STEPHEN F. AUSTIN IN A STUNNING ENDING 🤯 pic.twitter.com/x6xsdesWkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2019

