PHI Vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA News

Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will play against each other on Friday, January 10, 5:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 9 7:00 PM EST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The 76ers currently have a 24-15 (win-loss) record. They are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics have a 25-10 record and are ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference. You can play the PHI vs BOS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11.
Here are the PHI vs BOS Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.
Also read | Celtics fan arrested for throwing a beer can on the court after Kemba Walker was ejected
Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with a score of 22 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 20.9 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20.5 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16.7 ppg) and Marcus Smart (11.4 ppg) have also performed well.
Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.4 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.9 ppg) and Al Horford (12.3 ppg) have also performed well.
Also read | LeBron James and Liverpool: Cross-sport alliance fortified by new Nike deal
Boston Celtics Robert Williams III is out due to his hip injury. Joel Embiid is out due to a finger injury. Thybulle is out due to knee injury.
Also read | James Harden & Trae Young make NBA history with magnificent 40-point triple-doubles: WATCH
Also read | James Harden amazes fans with epic one-handed slam dunk against Hawks; watch