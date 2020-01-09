PHI Vs BOS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA News

Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will play against each other on Friday, January 10, 5:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 9 7:00 PM EST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The 76ers currently have a 24-15 (win-loss) record. They are ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have a 25-10 record and are ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference. You can play the PHI vs BOS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11.

Here are the PHI vs BOS Dream11 prediction, squad details, player performances and injury updates.

PHI vs BOS Dream11 player performances

Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with a score of 22 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 20.9 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20.5 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16.7 ppg) and Marcus Smart (11.4 ppg) have also performed well.

Joel Embiid is the Sixers' top scorer with 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.4 ppg average. Josh Richardson (15 ppg), Ben Simmons (14.9 ppg) and Al Horford (12.3 ppg) have also performed well.

PHI vs BOS Dream11 injury updates

Boston Celtics Robert Williams III is out due to his hip injury. Joel Embiid is out due to a finger injury. Thybulle is out due to knee injury.

PHI vs BOS Dream11 squad details

PHI vs BOS Dream11 squad – Philadelphia 76ers

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

PHI vs BOS Dream11 squad – Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

PHI vs BOS Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Kemba Walker, Ben Simmons (SP)

Shooting-guards: Marcus Smart, Furkan Korkmaz

Small-forwards: Jayson Tatum

Power-forwards: Daniel Theis, Mike Scott

Centre: Robert Williams

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The PHI vs BOS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.

