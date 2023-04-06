NBA 2022-23: Dallas Mavericks Hosts Chicago Bulls In Cross-conference Contest

Chicago Bulls (38-42, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-42, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls in non-conference action.

The Mavericks are 23-16 on their home court. Dallas has an 8-11 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls have gone 17-23 away from home. Chicago has a 23-27 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 144-115 in the last meeting on Dec. 11. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks with 27 points.

NBA 2022-23, Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls: Top performers so far

Doncic is shooting 49.7% and averaging 32.7 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DeRozan is averaging 24.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

NBA 2022-23, Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls: Form in last 10 NBA games

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 116.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

NBA 2022-23, Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls: Injury concerns

Mavericks: None listed.

Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Alex Caruso: out (rest), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).