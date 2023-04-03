Last Updated:

NBA 2022-23: Lillard And The Portland Trail Blazers Take On Conference Foe Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Portland Trail Blazers will be up against Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA 2022-23 match at the FedExForum in Tennessee on Wednesday night local time.

Portland Trail Blazers (33-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (49-29, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies are 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 3-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 122-112 on Feb. 2. Lillard scored 42 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

  • Morant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies
  • Luke Kennard is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis

