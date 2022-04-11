NBA 2022 Play-In Tournament: Full Schedule, Date, Time, Venues, And Live Streaming Details

The NBA 2021-22 regular season ended on Sunday night, which featured a total of 15 high-intensity matches. For the third consecutive year, the NBA regular season will be followed by the play-in tournament, which will feature six matches in order to determine the seventh and eighth seed entrants in both conferences for the NBA 2021-22 Play-offs which begins on April 16. Meanwhile, the NBA 2022 Play-in tournament is scheduled to begin on April 12.

The NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE!



The #MetaQuestPlayIn Tournament starts Tuesday, April 12, and the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel starts Saturday, April 16. pic.twitter.com/M6p9PqBLj8 — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2022

The 7th placed team of the regular season will host the 8th placed team and the winner will enter the first round of playoffs and will face off in a series with the no. 2 team.

Meanwhile, the loser will wait to play against the winner of the clash between No. 9 and No. 10 placed teams. The winners will then face the top-seeded team of each conference in the first round of playoffs. With that said, here’s the complete schedule, venues, date, time, and live streaming details for the play-in tournament.

NBA 2022 Play-In Tournament: Schedule, Timings, and Venues

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets (Eastern Conference)

Date/Time- April 12/7 PM ET (US Time), April 13/4:30 AM IST (India Time)

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves (Western Conference)

Date/Time- April 12/9:30 PM ET (US Time), April 13/7:00 AM IST (India Time)

Venue - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks (Eastern Conference)

Date/Time - April 14/7 PM ET (US Time), April 15/4:30 AM IST (India Time)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans (Western Conference)

Date/Time - April 14/9:30 PM ET (US Time), April 15/7:00 AM IST (India Time)

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Winner Hornets/Hawks vs Loser Cavaliers/Nets (Eastern Conference)

Date - April 16 (in US)/April 17 (in India), Time - To be announced

Venue - Rocket Mortgage, Cleveland, Ohio or Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Winner of Spurs/Pelicans vs Loser of Clipper/Timberwolves (Western Conference)

Date - April 16 (in US)/April 17 (in India), Time - To be announced

Venue - Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California or Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

NBA 2021-22 Play-In Tournament: Live streaming details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 post-season will be broadcasted by Viacom 18. Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster of NBA in India and the matches will be telecast on MTV and VH1 channels. At the same time, the games will be available on live streaming on Voot Select and Jio TV.

At the same time, TNT will telecast the NBA 2021-22 post-season in the United States (US) and the games will be also streamed live on the TNT app.

(Image: AP)