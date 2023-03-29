NBA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Playoffs Scenario After Warriors Vs Pelicans

With just a little over 10 days remaining for the conclusion of the NBA 2022-23 regular season, the Playoffs scenario opened up after the exciting matchups on Tuesday. Live action kicked off with the Washington Wizards’ win over the Boston Celtics match while ending with the Golden States Warriors’ game against New Orleans Pelicans. Here’s a check out at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on March 28.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Washington Wizards defeated Boston Celtics by 130-111 at the Capital One Arena, riding high on Kristaps Porzingis’ stellar tally of 32 points. Jayson Tatum scored a maximum of 28 points for Celtics but couldn’t lift the team to a win. This was the 24th loss of the season for the Celtics, who sit second in the Eastern Conference standings with 52 wins.

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Atlanta Hawks defeated Cleveland Cavaliers by a tight margin of 120-118, which came as welcome news for the Milwaukee Bucks. “MILWAUKEE clinches division title with Cleveland’s 120-118 loss to Atlanta,” NBA said in a statement explaining the playoff clinching, playoff seeding, and playoff elimination scenarios. While Hawks face Miami Heat in the Pay-In Tournament, Cleveland Cavaliers have already made it to the Playoffs and are set to face New York Yankees.

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Toronto Raptors trounced Miami Heat by 106-92 as Pascal Siakam top-scored with 26 points for the winning side. Interestingly, both teams are now looking to qualify for the 2023 NBA Playoffs 2023. Raptors will face Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament, whereas Miami Heat will face the Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Memphis Grizzlies earned a 113-108 win over Orlando Magic on Tuesday night after Desmond Bane scored 31 points. Franz Wagner top scored for Magic with 25 points, while Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, and made 7 rebounds and five assists in a losing cause. Both teams are out of the race for the NBA 2023 Playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

Charlotte Hornets picked up the 25th victory of the NBA 2022-23 season after PJ Washington contributed with 43 points. Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey scored 33, 31, and 31 points respectively for Oklahoma City Thunder. Thunder will face LA Lakers in the NBA 2023 Play-In tournament, while Hornets are down at the bottom of the Eastern Conference points table.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Result and 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario

New Orleans Pelicans were off to a great start against Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, as the match stood at 36-25 in Pelicans’ favour in the first quarter. Pelicans bettered their lead to 63-46 in the second quarter, before the Warriors pulled off a stunning comeback. Pelicans’ lead was reduced to 89-85 at the end of the third half, while Warriors dominated in the fourth quarter to add 35 points to their score.

Meanwhile, the Warriors ended up winning the match by 120-109, courtesy of 39 points scored by superstar Stephen Curry. This was the 40th win of the season for Warriors, which put them at 6th in the Western Conference Standings. Warriors are up against Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Pelicans, on the other hand will head now head to the Play-In tournament.

NBA 2022-23: Eastern Conference points table

NBA 2022-23: Western Conference points table