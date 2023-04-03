Last Updated:

NBA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Playoffs Scenario As Nuggets Beat Warriors

Check out the complete results, NBA 2022-23 points table and 2023 NBA Playoffs clinching scenarios after the matches played on Sunday, April 2.

Basketball News
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
NBA 2023 Points Table, 2023 NBA Playoffs, NBA 2022-23

Image: AP


Live action from the NBA 2022-23 season concluded on Sunday night, with Denver Nuggets picking up a thrilling 112-110 win over Golden State Warriors. Earlier in the day, LA Lakers picked up a 134-109 win against Houston Rockets after Anthony Davis scored 40 points. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point streak went to the vein as Kevin Durant’s effort of scoring 35 points led Phoenix Suns to a 128-118 victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.

The teams currently have their eyes etched on the 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario, which keeps changing with each passing game. While the NBA Play-In Tournament is slated to be played from April 11 to 14, the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin from April 15. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 2.

NBA 2023-23: All results for games played on April 2

  • Brooklyn Nets defeated Utah Jazz by 112-110
  • Portland Trail Blazers defeated Minnesota Timberwolves by 107-105
  • Chicago Bulls defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 128-107
  • Orlando Magic defeated Detroit Pistons by 128-102
  • San Antonio Spurs defeated Sacramento Kings by 142-134
  • Atlanta Hawks defeated Dallas Mavericks by 132-130
  • New York Knicks defeated Washington Wizards by 118-109
  • Los Angeles Lakers defeated Houston Rockers by 134-109
  • Phoenix Suns defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by 128-118
  • Milwaukee Bucks defeated Philadelphia 76ers by 117-104
  • Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Indiana Pacers by 115-105
  • Denver Nuggets defeated Golden State Warriors by 112-110

ALSO READ | NBA News: LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement After Experiencing Irregular Heartbeat

NBA Play-offs - Clinching scenarios after games played on April 2

  • New York Knicks clinched a spot in the playoff with their win over Washington Wizards
  • Courtesy of Chicago Bull’s win, Orlando Magic in the remained the Playoffs race 
  • Chicago Bull’s win also meant Indiana Pacers got knocked out of the Playoffs race
  • Washington Wizards were eliminated from the Playoffs race with their loss to Knicks
  • Atlanta locked into a Play-In game against Miami Heat
  • Chicago Bulls locked into a Play-In game against Toronto Raptors

NBA 2023 points table and NBA standings

NBA

NBA 2022-23: Western Conference points table

NBA

 

COMMENT