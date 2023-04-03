NBA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Playoffs Scenario As Nuggets Beat Warriors

Live action from the NBA 2022-23 season concluded on Sunday night, with Denver Nuggets picking up a thrilling 112-110 win over Golden State Warriors. Earlier in the day, LA Lakers picked up a 134-109 win against Houston Rockets after Anthony Davis scored 40 points. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point streak went to the vein as Kevin Durant’s effort of scoring 35 points led Phoenix Suns to a 128-118 victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and the West-leading @nuggets improve to 33-7 at home!



Murray: 26 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Bruce Brown: 14 PTS, 2 STL

Aaron Gordon: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL



For more, download the NBA app:

📷 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/PSSz0fbYzu April 3, 2023

The teams currently have their eyes etched on the 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario, which keeps changing with each passing game. While the NBA Play-In Tournament is slated to be played from April 11 to 14, the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin from April 15. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 2.

NBA 2023-23: All results for games played on April 2

Brooklyn Nets defeated Utah Jazz by 112-110

Portland Trail Blazers defeated Minnesota Timberwolves by 107-105

Chicago Bulls defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 128-107

Orlando Magic defeated Detroit Pistons by 128-102

San Antonio Spurs defeated Sacramento Kings by 142-134

Atlanta Hawks defeated Dallas Mavericks by 132-130

New York Knicks defeated Washington Wizards by 118-109

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Houston Rockers by 134-109

Phoenix Suns defeated Oklahoma City Thunder by 128-118

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Philadelphia 76ers by 117-104

Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Indiana Pacers by 115-105

Denver Nuggets defeated Golden State Warriors by 112-110

ALSO READ | NBA News: LaMarcus Aldridge Announces Retirement After Experiencing Irregular Heartbeat

NBA Play-offs - Clinching scenarios after games played on April 2

New York Knicks clinched a spot in the playoff with their win over Washington Wizards

Courtesy of Chicago Bull’s win, Orlando Magic in the remained the Playoffs race

Chicago Bull’s win also meant Indiana Pacers got knocked out of the Playoffs race

Washington Wizards were eliminated from the Playoffs race with their loss to Knicks

Atlanta locked into a Play-In game against Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls locked into a Play-In game against Toronto Raptors

NBA 2023 points table and NBA standings

NBA 2022-23: Western Conference points table