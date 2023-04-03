NBA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Playoffs Scenario As Nuggets Beat Warriors

Quick links:
Image: AP
Live action from the NBA 2022-23 season concluded on Sunday night, with Denver Nuggets picking up a thrilling 112-110 win over Golden State Warriors. Earlier in the day, LA Lakers picked up a 134-109 win against Houston Rockets after Anthony Davis scored 40 points. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point streak went to the vein as Kevin Durant’s effort of scoring 35 points led Phoenix Suns to a 128-118 victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.
Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and the West-leading @nuggets improve to 33-7 at home!
Murray: 26 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK
Bruce Brown: 14 PTS, 2 STL
Aaron Gordon: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL
📷 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/PSSz0fbYzu— NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2023
The teams currently have their eyes etched on the 2023 NBA Playoffs scenario, which keeps changing with each passing game. While the NBA Play-In Tournament is slated to be played from April 11 to 14, the NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin from April 15. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results, updated standings, and playoffs scenario for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after the games played on April 2.
