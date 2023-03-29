NBA 2023 Scores: Full Line-up, News, Results After Phoenix Suns Vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in a much-anticipated NBA clash at United Center. LeBron returned from a lengthy injury spell in the reverse fixture against the Bulls but the 38-year-old is doubtful for the clash as he is nursing a sore right foot.

NBA 2023: Match timings and schedule for March 30

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks (4:30 AM IST)

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets (5:00 AM IST)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks (5:00 AM IST)

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat (5:00 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers (5:30 AM IST)

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz (5:30 AM IST)

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers (5:30 AM IST)

Oklahoma City Thunders vs Detroit Pistons (5:30 AM IST)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings (7:30 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 AM IST)

How to watch, TV channel details on NBA

India- NBA 2023 matches can be watched and streamed on MTV, VH1, Voot Select, and Jio TV.

USA- NBA 2023 matches will be telecasted on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Live stream can be accessed through NBA League Pass.

NBA Lineups and results

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, KJ Martin, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

76ers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Heat: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman

Clippers: Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac

Spurs: Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Romeo Langford, Keita Bates-Diop, Zach Collins

Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler

Bulls: Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis

Thunders: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley, James Wiseman

Trail Blazers: Ryan Arcidiacono, Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

NBA live scores

Indiana Pacers 133-149 Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets 123-114 Houston Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks 101-92 Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies 132-141 Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs 117-128 Utah Jazz

Chicago Bulls 110-121 Los Angeles Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunders 107-106 Detroit Pistons

NBA news: Bulls vs Lakers

All the onus will be on LeBron James who clinched 19 points in the Lakers' defeat to the Bulls on Sunday. Chicago ended its three-match winning streak on the road as Los Angeles Clippers inflicted a defeat on them and they would seek the home advantage when they host the Lakers on Thursday.