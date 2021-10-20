NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Player List, Jerseys, Next Reveal, Who Votes And More

The NBA is all geared up to celebrate its 75th anniversary and to celebrate, the league has decided to name the 75 greatest players to have ever played the game. So without further ado, let's take a look at the players who have succeeded in making the list.

NBA 75 greatest players list

1. Hal Greer

2. Dirk Nowitzki

3. Bob Pettit

4. Oscar Robertson

5. Bill Russell

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

7. Kevin Durant

8. Elvin Hayes

9. Jerry Lucas

10. Willis Reed

11. Nate Archibald

12. Bob Cousy

13. Dave Cowens

14. James Harden

15. Hakeem Olajuwon

16. Kevin McHale

17. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

18. George Mikan

19. John Stockton

20. Steve Nash

21. Charles Barkley

22. Julius Erving

23. George Gervin

24. Moses Malone

25. David Robinson

As of now, only 25 players who are a part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team have been selected so far with 50 more names left to be chosen. It has to be noted that the first 25 names were picked on Tuesday. The next 25 picks will be made on Wednesday and the remaining 25 names will be made on Thursday.

As per NBA.com, the NBA 75th anniversary team was selected by a panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives. The league has not yet announced if it will share voting results or if it presented specific guidelines that each voter was required to follow. The process seems largely subjective. Meanwhile, the official website of the NBA has also added that Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Bob Pettit, and Oscar Robertson as well as 14-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki will serve as ambassadors throughout the season.

Image: AP