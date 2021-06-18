NBA All-Rookie team: LaMelo and Edwards get to the first team, Cole Anthony misses out

The NBA draft 2020 had many interesting prospects which have impressed the fans and the basketball community by showcasing phenomenal abilities. The League announced the All NBA Rookie teams to reward these players a place in the first and second rookie team before the Bucks vs Nets Game 6. After LaMelo Ball was announced as the Rookie of the Year, there were no doubts that he would make the All-Rookie team. Anthony Edwards may have wanted to be named the ROY, but nothing stopped the Minnesota Timberwolves guard from securing his place in the all-rookie first team. Here is more on the NBA All-Rookie team and some of the reactions.

NBA All-Rookie team 2021: 1st team

This team is headlined by Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball who averaged 15.7 PPG and 6.1 APG in just 51 appearances for Charlotte Hornets. Anthony Edwards played all the games this season averaging 19.3 PPG, his athleticism and ability to get to the rim helped him get 99 first-place votes. Sacramento rookie Tyrese Haliburton was another rookie who had himself a splendid year, he played in a Kings team that could not make it to the Playoffs, but his ability to defend and drive the ball was appreciated by many which helped him garner 98 first-team votes. Despite the disappointing season Detroit Pistons had, their rookies played some amazing basketball and 2 of them secured a place in the NBA All-Rookie team 2021. Pistons draft pick Saddiq Bey received 63 first-place votes. Houston's undrafted rookie Jae Sean Tate was a huge positive for the team despite a disastrous season and his brilliance earned him a place on the first team with 57 votes.

NBA All-Rookie team 2021: 2nd team

Immanuel Quickley was one of the biggest names to have missed out on the first team. The Knicks guard had an outstanding season and impressed everyone with his ball-handling and floaters. The second Detroit player that made the list was Isaiah Stewart. The New York resident received 55 second-place votes and joined his teammate Saddiq Bey as Detroit became the only team with two All-Rookie selections. The other players selected were Isaac Okoro from the Cleveland Cavaliers [53 points], Desmond Bande from Memphis Grizzlies [88 points] and Patrick Williams from the Chicago Bulls [50 points].

NBA reactions to the All-Rookie team

The most notable player to not make this list is James Wiseman who was picked 2nd overall by the Golden States Warriors, but injuries shortened the season of the youngster who will be looking to get back stronger next year. Another big exclusion that brought in a lot of reactions is Cole Anthony. Orlando Magic took to Twitter to post about how they felt about Anthony getting snubbed. His teammate RJ Hampton also tweeted his feelings about his talented teammate's exclusion. Anthony averaged 12.9 PPG and scored two game-winners this season.

Image Credits: AP, Jo Tate, Saddiq Bey/Instagram, Tyrese Haliburton/Twitter