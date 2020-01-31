Kobe Bryant Tribute Among NBA's Drastic All-Star Game Format Changes: Reports

The NBA All-Star 2020 game is scheduled to be held on February 16, 8:00 PM EST (February 17, 4:30 AM IST). On Thursday, January 30, the NBA announced that a new NBA All-Star 2020 format will be introduced. As per NBA’s statement, the NBA All-Star 2020 game format has been altered to increase the level of competition and provide the audience with more excitement. This format would also make every quarter result help with the charity.

NBA All-Star 2020: NBA honours Kobe Bryant while drastically changing the All-Star format

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.



For the 69th NBA All-Star Game, Team Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference) and Team LeBron James (Western Conference), will face off to win each of the first three quarters. Each quarter will start with a 0-0 score, and will be 12 minutes long. For the fourth quarter, a final target will be set.

NBA All-Star 2020 format changes

The target score for the NBA All-Star 2020, the leading team’s cumulative total will be taken, to which 24 points will be added. The fourth quarter will be untimed, and whoever reached the target first will win. Twenty-four is chosen to honour Kobe Bryant’s jersey number for his last ten NBA seasons. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their life in a tragic helicopter crash earlier in the week. According to reports, the NBA All-Star 2020 Game will honour Kobe Bryant in more ways. However, they will be revealed later.

For example, if the cumulative score at the end is 100-95, the target score would be 124. To win the NBA All-Star 2020 game, the leading team will have to score 24 points, while the other team will score 29 points. As there is no time limit, the NBA All-Star 2020 will end with a made basket or free throw.

NBA All-Star 2020 format changes

NBA All-Star 2020 will also donate a reported sum of $1 million to Chicago community non-profit organisations through the NBA Cares efforts. These will accumulate during the NBA All-Star Game and each side will play for a Chicago-based charity which is chosen by the captains. The organisation selected by the winner of the first three quarters will get $100 thousand. A total of $300 thousand will be donated. The team who wins the NBA All-Star game by reaching the target will be given $200 thousand for their chosen organization. If there is a tie, the $100 thousand charity award will be added to the next quarter’s amount. If the ties continue, the amount will be added to the final period’s prize. If a team wins all of the quarters and the reaches the target scores first, $500 thousand will be donated to the winning team’s charity. The losing team’s charity will receive $100 thousand.

NBA All-Star rosters

Team Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will select from the #NBAAllStar player pool in the NBA All-Star 2020 Draft Show.



