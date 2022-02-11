NBA All Star Draft 2022: LeBron James Picks Giannis First, Durant Ignores Harden

The NBA All Star Draft 2022 which took place on Friday saw Team LeBron and Team Durant locking their final teams for the NBA All Star event. The 71st NBA All-Star Game 2022 will be played on Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The NBA All Star Draft 2022 also threw a major surprise with Kevin Durant not picking his former Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden in his team.

NBA All Star Game draft result

LeBron James took Giannis Antetokounmpo as the first pick. Stephen Curry will play alongside LeBron James after he was picked third overall in the draft. After Curry Team LeBron picked DeMar DeRozan as their 5th pick and Nikola Jokic as the 7th pick in the starting 5. Meanwhile, Team Durant drafted Joel Embiid second in the NBA All Star Game draft 2022. Ja Morant was the fourth pick while Jayson Tatum was the 6th pick in the NBA all star draft 2022. The 8th and 9th pick in the nba all star draft 2022 were Trae Young and Andrew Wiggins.

NBA all star draft 2022: Reserves List

Team Lebron Reserves: Jimmy Butler Luka Doncic Darius Garland James Harden Donovan Mitchell Chris Paul Fred VanVleet

Team Durant Reserves: LaMelo Ball Devin Booker Rudy Gobert Zach LaVine Khris Middleton Dejounte Murray Karl-Anthony Towns

NBA All-Star draft 2022: How were the players picked?

The process of preparing the NBA All-Star draft 2022 started with the captains, who were chosen by the All-Star voting results. The leader for each conference gets to select his squad and have the team named after him. The leading vote-getter in the All-Star balloting process is awarded the first pick in the All-Star Draft.

For the NBA All-Star 2022 Game, LeBron James got the chance to make the first pick first. The captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant then took turns drafting players from the NBA player pool voted into the All-Star field first, they select from the eight All-Star starters, then from the 14 All-Star reserves. Conference affiliation does not matter during the draft process.