NBA All-star Game 2021: Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Declared Kobe Bryant MVP

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the recipient of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award. The 'Greek Freak' poured in 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists as he helped Team LeBron to a comfortable 170-150 win over Team Durant on Sunday. Antetokounmpo also became the first European player to be named All-Star Game MVP and the first player since the late Kobe Bryant to win the award as the reigning league MVP (2007-08 MVP, 2009 ASG).

ALSO READ: LeBron James Takes Shots At Jazz After Mitchell, Gobert Last Players Drafted For All-Star

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Kobe Bryant MVP for the 2021 All-Star Game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2021

Giannis NBA All-Star MVP: Bucks superstar claims award in a comfortable win for Team LeBron

In a game that Team LeBron controlled from start to finish, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo (who finished with a game-high 35 points), Stephen Curry (28 points and eight 3-pointers) and Damian Lillard (32 points and hit the game-sealing 3-pointer) who led the way for the Western Conference side. The trio fought for the MVP trophy down to the end, with Antetokounmpo eventually winning it. It was also the first time that Antetokounmpo won the first NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award after being named an All-Star on four occasions prior to this year.

2x NBA MVP. 1x Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP. pic.twitter.com/dn43bYeKBT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2021

Antetokounmpo earned 10 of 12 possible MVP votes from a nine-member media panel and fan ballots on social media that counted for three votes. In his post-game interview, the 26-year-old said, "This is the first time (my son) has come to watch me play in the All-Star Game. This (MVP award) is for him." He also became the fits Bucks player to receive the award.

🏆 Giannis Antetokounmpo wins the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award! #KiaAllStarMVP@Giannis_An34: 35 PTS on 16-16 shooting (#NBAAllStar record for most makes without a miss over an entire game) pic.twitter.com/HuNsuTtp3P — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

By winning all four quarters, Team LeBron raised $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, while Team Durant earned $500,000 for the United Negro College Fund.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Trips 'On To' The Court After Chris Paul's Second-quarter Bucket: WATCH

Giannis NBA All-Star stats and numbers

In the 70th All-Star game, it was Giannis who grabbed headlines with his sensational display. The Greek star finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists, shooting a perfect 16-of-16 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo's perfect shooting mark is an All-Star Game record for most makes without a miss. Hal Greer of the Philadelphia 76ers held the previous record, going 8-for-8 in the 1968 edition.

ALSO READ: NBA All-Star Game 2021: Steph Curry, LeBron James To Play In One Team For The First Time

For the Bucks this season, Giannis is averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. His performances have helped the Bucks to third in the Eastern Conference standings.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Hypes Up Space Jam With New Teaser Photos: 'Y'all Not Ready For This'

Image Credits - NBA Twitter