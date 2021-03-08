NBA All-Star Game: Giannis Becomes First Player To Shoot 100% On 10 Or More Shot Attempts

After multiple hurdles, the NBA finally conducted the NBA All-Star game on Sunday (Monday IST). They conducted the skills challenge, three-point contest and Slam Dunk contest in one day with Team LeBron winning 170-150. While they raised $1.25 million for their charities, Giannis Antetokounmpo was eventually named the NBA All-Star MVP.

Giannis NBA All-Star MVP record

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 1st Player in NBA History to shoot 100% from the field on 10 or more shot attempts in an All-Star game, via @statmuse. pic.twitter.com/bJg6pZC2Xz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2021

Giannis NBA All-Star stats

Giannis, according to recent reports, has become the first player in NBA history to shoot 100% from the field in an All-Star game (on 10 or more shots). Giannis also had 7 rebounds and 3 assists out of his 16 field goals, which includes three three-pointers.

LeBron James had only four points in the 13 minutes he played. Damian Lillard and Steph Curry followed with 32 points and 28 points respectively. With captain Kevin Durant sidelined with his injury, Bradley Beal ended up scoring team-high 26 points. Kyrie Irving followed with 24 points. James Harden and Jayson Tatum both scored 21 points apiece in the 170-150 encounter.

While Team LeBron raised $1.25 million for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Team Durant will be donating $500,000 for the United Negro College Fund. After his win, fans took to congratulate Giannis on social media. Many wondered why people end up hating Giannis, when he is easily one of the legends in the making. During the game, Giannis even shared some moments with his son at the courtside, stealing the show. Even during his speech, Giannis said the trophy was for his son.

Fans react to Giannis 16-16 record

Also the first Player to get MVP from layups🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 🤘🏽🎸 24-12🔔 (@YungGreen_) March 8, 2021

With all due respect idk why people hate giannas so much he’s on his way to Legend status — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) March 8, 2021

I don't mean this to diminish Giannis either; dude is clearly on his way to being a legend, it's just nuts how good he is in games that end up being meaningless — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) March 8, 2021

Second best PF in the league — ryan (@ryaxh7x) March 8, 2021

And people still think Garnett is better 😭 — DJs GOAT (@kingjamesno1fan) March 8, 2021

