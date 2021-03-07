NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, TV Channel And Event Details

The NBA is ready to host the All-Star Game 2021 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While the 2020-21 season started without the All-Star game in the schedule, the NBA decided to conduct the game eventually. Players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard spoke about the game, raising various health and safety concerns.

However, with Utah Jazz's Mike Conley replacing Devin Booker last moment, there are two teams with three players playing at the All-Star game. The Jazz have Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell apart from Conley, while the Brooklyn Nets have James Harden, Kyrie Irving and captain Kevin Durant. While Durant chose his roster, he will not be playing the game due to his hamstring injury.

NBA All-Star Game live stream: How to watch NBA All-Star game?

US fans can stream the All-Star game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The All-Star game will be broadcast on TNT. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA

NBA All-Star game TV Channel: TNT

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

Event tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 5:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 3:30 AM IST)

Skills Challenge and Three-point contest – Sunday, March 7, 6:30 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 5:00 AM IST)

NBA All-Star Game tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Note: The Slam Dunk contest will be conducted during halftime

NBA All-Star events

While it will not be the traditional NBA All-Star Weekend fans are used to, the league has lined up an NBA Slam Dunk contest, Three-point contest and Skills challenge. As all events are being held on one day, two contests will take place before tip-off. The Slam Dunk contest, however, will be conducted during half-time. Due to health and safety concerns, no fans will also be allowed inside the arena.

NBA All-Star teams

Team LeBron roster

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team Durant roster

Starters

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jason Tatum, Boston Celtics

Reserves

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

