NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, TV Channel And Event Details

The NBA is ready to host the All-Star Game 2021 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While the 2020-21 season started without the All-Star game in the schedule, the NBA decided to conduct the game eventually. Players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard spoke about the game, raising various health and safety concerns.
However, with Utah Jazz's Mike Conley replacing Devin Booker last moment, there are two teams with three players playing at the All-Star game. The Jazz have Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell apart from Conley, while the Brooklyn Nets have James Harden, Kyrie Irving and captain Kevin Durant. While Durant chose his roster, he will not be playing the game due to his hamstring injury.
US fans can stream the All-Star game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The All-Star game will be broadcast on TNT. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
While it will not be the traditional NBA All-Star Weekend fans are used to, the league has lined up an NBA Slam Dunk contest, Three-point contest and Skills challenge. As all events are being held on one day, two contests will take place before tip-off. The Slam Dunk contest, however, will be conducted during half-time. Due to health and safety concerns, no fans will also be allowed inside the arena.
