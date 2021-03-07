Last Updated:

NBA All-Star Game Live Stream: NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, TV Channel And Event Details

NBA All-Star game live stream: Here is how you can view the 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, March 7 (Monday, March 8 IST) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Written By
Devika Pawar
nba all-star game live stream

The NBA is ready to host the All-Star Game 2021 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. While the 2020-21 season started without the All-Star game in the schedule, the NBA decided to conduct the game eventually. Players like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard spoke about the game, raising various health and safety concerns. 

However, with Utah Jazz's Mike Conley replacing Devin Booker last moment, there are two teams with three players playing at the All-Star game. The Jazz have Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell apart from Conley, while the Brooklyn Nets have James Harden, Kyrie Irving and captain Kevin Durant. While Durant chose his roster, he will not be playing the game due to his hamstring injury. 

Also read | NBA All-Star Game draft: LeBron James selects Curry, Giannis; KD goes for Irving, Embiid

NBA All-Star Game live stream: How to watch NBA All-Star game?

US fans can stream the All-Star game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The All-Star game will be broadcast on TNT. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

  • Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA
  • NBA All-Star game TV Channel: TNT

Also read | NBA All-Star Game 2021: Mike Conley announced as Devin Booker's injury replacement

NBA All-Star weekend schedule

  • Event tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 5:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 3:30 AM IST)
  • Skills Challenge and Three-point contest – Sunday, March 7, 6:30 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 5:00 AM IST)
  • NBA All-Star Game tip-off – Sunday, March 7, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, March 8, 6:30 AM IST)

Note: The Slam Dunk contest will be conducted during halftime

Also read | NBA All-Star Game 2021: Steph Curry, LeBron James to play in one team for the first time

NBA All-Star events

While it will not be the traditional NBA All-Star Weekend fans are used to, the league has lined up an NBA Slam Dunk contest, Three-point contest and Skills challenge. As all events are being held on one day, two contests will take place before tip-off. The Slam Dunk contest, however, will be conducted during half-time. Due to health and safety concerns, no fans will also be allowed inside the arena. 

NBA All-Star teams

Team LeBron roster 

Starters

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers 
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team Durant roster

Starters

  • Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
  • Jason Tatum, Boston Celtics

Reserves

  • James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
  • Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
  • Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks
  • Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic
  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Also read | LeBron James takes shots at Jazz after Mitchell, Gobert last players drafted for All-Star

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND