NBA Announces Starters For 2022 All-Star Game, LeBron James, Kevin Durant Named Captain

The NBA on Friday announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will see LeBron James and Kevin Durant resume their respective roles as team captains

The NBA on Friday announced the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game, which will see LeBron James and Kevin Durant resume their respective roles as team captains for the exhibition game. The starters for the showcase game were picked by a vote from fans, players, and media personalities. While the fans accounted for 50% of the total ballots, media personalities and players each accounted for 25% of those votes. 

The James-led Western Conference consists of Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry, while the Durant-led Eastern Conference will be made up of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Demar Derozan, Joel Embiid, and Trae Young. This is the first time Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins will take part in the All-Star Game. James, on the other hand, will feature in the All-Star game for the 18th time and will captain the West for the fifth consecutive season. 

As far as Durant is concerned, the Brooklyn Nets forward is likely to miss the All-Star game due to an injury on his knee. It is Durant's 10th season as a starter for the All-Star game. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has been voted as a starter for the sixth consecutive season. Embiid, on the other hand, will play his fifth straight season as a starter for the All-Star game. The reserves for the game will be announced on February 3 by head coaches of each conference. 

2022 NBA All-Star Game starters

Eastern Conference

  • Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) - captain - Frontcourt
  • DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) - Guard
  • Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - Frontcourt
  • Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - Guard
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - Frontcourt

Western Conference

  • LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - captain - Frontcourt
  • Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - Guard
  • Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) - Guard
  • Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) - Frontcourt
  • Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - Frontcourt

