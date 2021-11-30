NBA: Boston Celtics' Star Enes Kanter Changes Name To Enes Kanter Freedom; Know Why

NBA team Boston Celtics' player Enes Kanter legally changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom as he celebrated becoming a US citizen on Monday. Born in Switzerland but raised as a Turkish national, the 29-year-old posted a video on social media of his citizenship ceremony where he recited the oath using his new name.

On multiple occasions, the Boston Celtics player has raised his voice against various human rights violations including in China and Turkey. In 2017, Kanter's Turkish passport was revoked by authorities. In a recent interview with CNN, Kanter said that he changed his name to reflect the fight for freedom he has gone through throughout his life. He said that he had various freedoms in the US that he never did back in Turkey and that freedom is the greatest thing a human being can have which is why he wanted to change his name and make the word a part of him.

"As you guys know, that's the one thing my whole life I've tried to fight for. When I came to America, to me it was so amazing because here there is freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of expression and freedom of the press which I did not have any of those in Turkey. And freedom also is the greatest thing that a human being can have. So that's why I wanted to make that more a part of me and carry it wherever I do. And that word definitely means the world to me, (sic)" Kanter told CNN.

Kanter to wear the word 'Freedom' on jersey

When asked if he would wear the word 'Freedom' on his NBA Celtics uniform he replied to CNN by saying: "Yes, actually we have a game on the 30th against Philly and that's the first time I'm wearing a jersey where behind it, it says 'Freedom'."

He was then asked if his teammates call him Freedom and he responded by saying yes and that while it initially began as a joke it actually became reality. Enes Kanter Freedom told CNN: "Yes, my teammates started calling me Mr Freedom. It was just a fun joke in the beginning and now it's actually become reality, but I just cannot thank them enough. Their support, giving me so much hope and motivation to fight and fight for what's right."

