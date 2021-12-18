NBA: Brooklyn Nets Bring Back Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving On One Condition; Check Details

The refusal of Kyrie Irving to not take vaccination has been a major point behind him missing most of the matches for Brooklyn Nets in the ongoing NBA season. However, it looks like the exile is finally coming to an end with Brroklyn Nets announcing that Kyrie Irving is set to make a comeback in the team.

The decision was taken by Brooklyn Nets following injury crises, and seven players including James Harden entering the health and safety protocols, with Kevin Durant missing the upcoming game against Orlando due to Orlando due to right ankle soreness.

NBA: Kyrie Irving set to make a return to Brooklyn Nets

According to ESPN, Kyrie Irving will be brought back as a part-time player and will be eligible to play in select road games once he is able to pass a series of COVID-19 tests and get back into shape. As per the report, Irving has to test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the Nets. Once he returns, he must also undergo a test every day as he is an unvaccinated player.

The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/DAldOYe4nj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 18, 2021

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks in his statement said, "We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols. We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster. We look forward to Kyrie's return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court".

Details about Brooklyn Nets' upcoming games

As per the report, Brooklyn Nets' next game will be on December 23 against Portland Trail Blazers, After the game against Blazers, Nets will have a Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers and two days later on December 27, Nets will take on the LA Clippers. That stretch is followed by three more home games.

The Nets have 27 road games remaining, out of which two will be played at Madison Square Garden, for which Kyrie Irving will not be available unless he complies with New York city's mandate. He is also currently ineligible to play on March 1 against the Raptors in Toronto, since the travel for unvaccinated players across Canadian border will be prohibited starting in January. Brooklyn (21-8) has 26 homes games remaining.