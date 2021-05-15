NBA Championship Winners List By Year: Full List Of NBA Champions since 1946

The NBA started back in 1946 and there have been a total of 21 different champion teams to date. The first NBA championship was won by the Philadelphia Warriors and the most recent one was clinched by the Los Angeles Lakers. With the current 2020-21 NBA regular season coming to an end, here's a look at the NBA Championship winners list by year since its inception.

Which franchise has won most NBA Championships? NBA Champions full list

By clinching the 2020 NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers took their overall tally to 17 championships. This put them on level for the most NBA championships of all time with the Boston Celtics. Both franchises have accounted for 34 of the 74 championships (45.9%) in NBA history.

Only three franchises have ever won three titles in a row — the Boston Celtics (eight straight from 1959 to 1966), the Chicago Bulls (twice), and the Los Angeles Lakers (twice). Nine teams have one NBA championship to their name — the Toronto Raptors (2019), the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), the Dallas Mavericks (2011), the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder (1979), Baltimore/Washington Bullets/Washington Wizards (1978), the Portland Trail Blazers (1977), the Milwaukee Bucks (1971), St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks (1958), the Baltimore Bullets (1948; folded in 1954), and Rochester/Cincinnati Royals/Kansas City/Sacramento Kings (1951).

Full NBA winners list:

1947- Philadelphia Warriors

1948 - Baltimore Bullets

1949 - Minneapolis Lakers

1950 - Minneapolis Lakers

1951 - Rochester Royals

1952 - Minneapolis Lakers

1953 - Minneapolis Lakers

1954 - Minneapolis Lakers

1955 - Syracuse Nationals

1956 - Philadelphia Warriors

1957 - Boston Celtics

1958 - St. Louis Hawks

1959 - Boston Celtics

1960 - Boston Celtics

1961 - Boston Celtics

1962 - Boston Celtics

1963 - Boston Celtics

1964 - Boston Celtics

1965 - Boston Celtics

1967 - Philadelphia 76ers

1968 - Boston Celtics

1969 - Boston Celtics

1970 - New York Knicks

1971 - Milwaukee Bucks

1972 - Los Angeles Lakers

1973 - New York Knicks

1974 - Boston Celtics

1975 - Golden State Warriors

1976 - Boston Celtics

1977 - Portland Trail Blazers

1978 - Washington Bullets

1979 - Seattle SuperSonics

1980 - Los Angeles Lakers

1981 - Boston Celtics

1982 - Los Angeles Lakers

1983 - Philadelphia 76ers

1984 - Boston Celtics

1985 - Los Angeles Lakers

1986 - Boston Celtics

1987 - Los Angeles Lakers

1988 - Los Angeles Lakers

1989 - Detroit Pistons

1990 - Detroit Pistons

1991 - Chicago Bulls

1992 - Chicago Bulls

1993 - Chicago Bulls

1994 - Houston Rockets

1995 - Houston Rockets

1996 - Chicago Bulls

1997 - Chicago Bulls

1998 - Chicago Bulls

1999 - San Antonio Spurs

2000 - Los Angeles Lakers

2001 - Los Angeles Lakers

2002 - Los Angeles Lakers

2003 - San Antonio Spurs

2004 - Detroit Pistons

2005 - San Antonio Spurs

2006 - Miami Heat

2007 - San Antonio Spurs

2008 - Boston Celtics

2009 - Los Angeles Lakers

2010 - Los Angeles Lakers

2011 - Dallas Mavericks

2012 - Miami Heat

2013 - Miami Heat

2014 - San Antonio Spurs

2015 - Golden State Warriors

2016 - Cleveland Cavaliers

2017 - Golden State Warriors

2018 - Golden State Warriors

2019 - Toronto Raptors

2020 - Los Angeles Lakers

Image Credits - nba.com