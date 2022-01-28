NBA, Charlotte Hornets Vs LA Lakers LIVE Streaming: Injury Report, Team News & More

Charlotte Hornets will welcome the LA Lakers on Friday, January 28th, 2022 (Saturday, January 29th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Hornets are placed seventh in the Eastern Conference table having won 27 and lost 22 of their 49 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the LA Lakers are placed ninth the table in the Western division having won 24 and lost 25 of their 49 games so far. In terms of form, the LA Lakers comes into this clash behind a 105-87 loss over the 76ers, while Charlotte Hornets come into this game behind a 158-126 win over the Pacers.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers injury report

For Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward (COVID protocol) and Jalen McDaniels (Ankle) are out injured. Kelly Oubre Jr. too is injured and uncertain for the clash.

For LA Lakers, LeBron James is uncertain after a knee injury while Kendrick Nunn is out due to a knee issue.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1,499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an eight-game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US can watch the Jazz vs Suns game live on ESPN while Bally Sports Southeast will air the game locally. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Friday, January 28th, 2022; at 7:30 PM ET.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Anthony Davis.

(Image: Twitter/NBA)