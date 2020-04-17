NBA China CEO Derek Chang Set To Formally Step Down From Position On May 15

The current NBA hiatus finds a lot of players isolated within the confines of their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the US. The NBA is undergoing a major transition in order to cope with the current crisis as they weigh up contingency plans to complete the current 2019-20 NBA season. Earlier this week, NBA's official Twitter handle announced that NBA China CEO Derek Chang will step down from his position on May 15 and return to his family in London.

NBA China CEO Derek Chang resigns, to formally step down in May

Derek Chang took up the NBA China CEO post in June 2018. The NBA China CEO was at the helm during the fallout with the Chinese government, who took offence at a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Mark Tatum, NBA's deputy commissioner and chief operating officer, thanked Derek Chang for his services as he was quoted as saying ''We are thankful for Derek's many contributions leading our business and colleagues in China, including during a time of unprecedented challenges." The NBA is currently looking for a worthy candidate to replace Derek Chang as the next NBA China CEO.

Mike Conley defeats Zach Lavine to win NBA HORSE challenge

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 defeats @ZachLaVine in the Finals to become Champion of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/X8BPW6gphT — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2020

