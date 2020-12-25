NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Lakers, Warriors And Bucks Games Lined Up For Xmas

The NBA started their 2020-21 season after a short offseason, commencing with their regular season this week. With the opening game wrapped up, the league will move forward with their schedule, which will soon focus on their elaborate Christmas Day celebrations. The league has played their Christmas games since 1947, and will have five games this year.

NBA Christmas Day schedule

TEAM DATE/TIME BROADCAST New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat December 25, 12:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) ESPN Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks December 25, 2:30 PM EST (December 26, 1:00 AM IST) ABC Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics December 25, 5:00 PM EST (December 26, 3:30 AM IST) ABC Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers December 25, 8:00 PM EST (December 26, 6:30 AM IST) ESPN/ABC LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets December 25, 10:30 PM EST (December 26, 9:00 AM IST) ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers vs Mavericks

A Luka Doncic and LeBron James face-off is always welcomed by NBA fans. The defending champions will face the Mavericks led by a 21-year-old Doncic – who almost eliminated the LA Clippers during the playoffs first round. The Slovenian finished fourth in the MVP voting, and is often looked at as the player who will take over as the league's face after King James retires. Additionally, both teams will be entering the game with respective opening losses.

Warriors vs Bucks

The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks locking heads might be the most interesting matchup scheduled for the highly-anticipated Christmas day. While the Bucks lost 122-121 to the Celtics, the Warriors faced a much brutal defeat at the hands of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Curry – properly back after recovering from his broken hand – scored 20 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled to shoot.

The Bucks, who have recently signed Giannis to a $282 million extension, will be looking to bag their first win after the one-point loss.

NBA live stream details

US fans can stream the games via a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The games will be broadcast on ESPN and/or ABC.

Live broadcasts in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy NBA League Pass to watch live games. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

NBA standings

Back for two days, the league has teams having won one game leading. However, by now, 28 out of 30 teams have at least played one opening game. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are exceptions, as the game was postponed after positive COVID-19 results for Rockets players.

(Image credits: AP)