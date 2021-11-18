NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Golden State Warriors: Team News, Injuries, Prediction & More

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to feature an exciting contest this week as Cleveland Cavaliers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The match is scheduled to commence live at 6:00 AM IST on November 19.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest, here is a look at the Cavaliers vs Warriors team news, injuries, and our prediction for the game.

Cavaliers vs Warriors team news and injury concerns

Ahead of this vital clash, the Cleveland Cavaliers have several key players sidelined on their roster, with the latest addition being Evan Mobley due to an elbow injury. It is believed that Mobley will now miss two to four weeks as a result. The other players to be injured include Collin Sexton (meniscus), Jarrett Allen (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (doubt due to recovery). With four of their top five starters set to be out of action, Darius Garland is the only starter who is fit to feature for the Cavaliers.

Congratulations to @rickyrubio9 on receiving the 2021 Offseason @NBACares Community Assist Award for his continued efforts to improve the lives of children and families impacted by cancer. ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/Fw544NFTz3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 18, 2021

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have relatively escaped unscathed as they do not have any major injury concerns. The only two major players to be sidelined are Klay Thompson due to an ACL injury and James Wiseman due to a knee injury. While it may take Thompson a few months to return, Wiseman is expected to make a comeback later this month. The other two minor doubts for the game against the Cavaliers are Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala due to concerns with their hips. However, Curry is still expected to start the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers predicted line-up: Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Ed Davis.

Golden State Warriors predicted line-up: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney.

Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction

Considering the long list of injuries in the Cleveland Cavaliers' line-up, our prediction for the upcoming NBA game is that the Golden State Warriors will win. It is expected that the Warriors' offensive star power would be too much for the Cavaliers to deal with.

Disclaimer: The Cavaliers vs Warriors prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NBA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.