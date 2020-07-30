At NBA China Academies, Coaches Complain About Player Abuse And Inappropriate Behaviour

The NBA-China controversy began with Daryl Morey's tweet in support of Hong Kong supports back in October 2019. Per a recent ESPN investigation, the league is looking at complaints from their own employees at NBA China academies. NBA coaches in China have reportedly expressed concern and complained about player abuse and inadequate schooling at an NBA academy in China.

NBA coaches in China complain about human right concerns at NBA academy in China

ESPN's extensive investigation revealed that NBA China academies were "physically abusing young players and failing to provide schooling", despite NBA commissioner Adam Silver's promise of education being an integral part of the program. The NBA has faced criticism and backlash following their decision to open an NBA academy in China's Xinjiang, where reportedly million Uighur Muslims are being held in barbed-wire camps. The report mentioned NBA coaches in China being harassed. One coach was reportedly detained three times without a reason and was among many coaches without proper housing facilities due to their foreign status. A former NBA employee who worked at Xinjiang's academy compared the circumstances to "World War II Germany."

During a recent interview, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum admitted that the Xingjian academy was closed, but refrained from speaking on human rights issues. The league is currently working on "re-evaluating" and "considering other opportunities" for their academy program. Tatum explained that the league needs to "have more direct oversight and the ability to make staffing changes when appropriate."

The NBA and China relations began declining when Daryl Morey tweeted in October, which resulted in the Chinese government to pull the NBA from their television broadcast. The league lost a reported sum of $400 million from China's decision, and their relations are still being questioned following China Central TV's recent announcement of still not playing NBA games.

NBA and China relations

ESPN's investigations shed light on the lucrative NBA-China deal, which was established in 2012 as the league's strategy to work in Chinese NBA market worth around $5 billion. Former and current employees, who maintained anonymity, were advised by the NBA to not speak to ESPN. In an email to a former coach, the league's public relations asked them not to mention that the league was asking them not to speak up. Till now, at least two coaches have designed due to mistreatment of young players in what was a 'sweat camp for athletes'. Coaches witnessed the Chinese coaches hit teenagers while not receiving a proper education. Coches staying in China repeatedly informed the league's vice president for international operations for NBA China, Greg Stolt, about the physical violence. However, they don't know if it reached officials in New York. NBA employees in China believed that Silver was unaware about the issues, and would fire them immediately if he showed up.

Tatum recently clarified that they promptly responded after receiving the complaints, letting NBA China academies that they had "zero tolerance" for behaviour that was "antithetical to our values." Tatum also said that he or Silver did not receive reports about the continued mistreatment. "I will tell you that the health and wellness of academy athletes and everyone who participates in our program is of the utmost priority," Tatum added.

NBA China academies: Were US officials aware of the complaints of NBA coaches in China?

Reports Tatum saw included players being physically abused and one even suffering from heat exhaustion. Sources talking to ESPN alleged that the abuse was more 'prevalent' than what Tatum was saying. A former coached detailed situations where Chinese coaches shot a ball at a child's face, before proceeding to "kick him in the gut." The NBA had employed veteran Division I and G League coaches to work in China.

Jinming Zheng, who works as an assistant professor of sports management at Northumbria University in England, grew up in Mainland China and spoke about it being common for elders to physically discipline players. Per Zheng, the elders view it as an "integral part of training". Bruce Palmer, who was hired in 2012 to work as a technical director at a private basketball school in Dongguan in southern China, spoke up about warning coaches multiple time against hitting or kicking children. The school is billed as an 'NBA Training Center' for children and pays the league $200,000 per annum as a sponsor. Coaches spoke about the abuse continuing in spite of written complaints, to which the NBA said that they have no authority over local coaches.

(Image source: AP)