NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 1: It's Lebron James Vs Nikola Jokic!

Lakers vs Nuggets live: LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets have made it to the final of Western Conference Finals and the Game 1 of the series will be played today. For all the live updates of NBA playoffs/NBA Conference Finals, stay here at www.republic.com. The Lakers vs Nuggets Game 1 will feature the much-anticipated contest between Lebron James and Nikola Jokic. So, let's begin with the live blog!

Prateek Arya
NBA conference finals Lakers vs Nuggets Game 1 live score Lebron James Nikola Jokic

05:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 1: Lakers Starting 5

Starting 5 of Lakers.

 

05:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 1: Nuggets Starting 5

Here are 5 starting men from Denver Nuggets. 

05:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 1: Where to watch the fans?

Fans in India can watch the Lakers vs Nuggets conference final Game 1 on Sports18. Moreover, can catch the live stream on the JioCinema app.

05:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 1: Venue and timing

The game 1 will take place at the Ball Arena. The match will start at 6 AM IST. 8:30 PM ET, and 1:30 AM BST

05:42 IST, May 17th 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 1: welcome!

Welcome to the NBA Western Conferewnce Finals. Today, LA Lakers will take on Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 7 match series. With Lakers winning 4-2 over Warriors, and Nuggets progressing after inflicting the same score line to Suns, both the teams are coming off to a dominant display in the semi finals. Now, it all boils down to this, the unsaid rule is simple, whoever will take the clutch situations will ultimately win. So, who who will take the first step towards the NBA finals? Will it be Lakers once again or Nuggets will continue their thumping run? All to look forward to.

