NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 1: It's Lebron James Vs Nikola Jokic!

Welcome to the NBA Western Conferewnce Finals. Today, LA Lakers will take on Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 7 match series. With Lakers winning 4-2 over Warriors, and Nuggets progressing after inflicting the same score line to Suns, both the teams are coming off to a dominant display in the semi finals. Now, it all boils down to this, the unsaid rule is simple, whoever will take the clutch situations will ultimately win. So, who who will take the first step towards the NBA finals? Will it be Lakers once again or Nuggets will continue their thumping run? All to look forward to.