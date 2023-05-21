NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 3: Nuggets Register 119-109 Win Over Lakers

Quick links:
Image: AP
Lakers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals and now up against all odds have to do something unprecedented. No team in the NBA history has comeback from 3-0 down and Lakers will have to pull off that unlikely result to make it to the finals. Nuggets on the other hand are a win away from entering the NBA finals 2022/23.
Nuggets register an emphatic 11-point victory. The final score stood at 119-108.
Some of the dissapointed Lakers' fans have already started leaving.
With less than 2 minutes left, Nuggets are leading by 11. It is 114-103 at the moment.
Lebron James hits a big 3-pointer to cut the lead to 7 but Nikola Jokic gave an instant reply and brought the lead back to 10.
Denver Nuggets are still up by 10. It is 108-98 at the moment.
Denver Nuggets have taken a 10 point lead all of a sudden. Fans all nervous.
Lakers took a momentary lead after Rui Hachimura netted in a 3-pointer however Denver quickly regained the lead with some emphatic play by Brown. But Lebron James made an impact again and it is 94-93 to Lakers at the moment.
After three quarters, Denver Nuggets are leading by 2 points. It is 84-82 at the moment.
It was 55-55, but Murray hits 3 and Denver ends the half with a 3-point lead. It is 58-55 at the moment.
Jamal Murray already has 27 to his name and the game hasn't reached the end of the half yet.
Denver still has the lead. It is 48-41 with approximately 6 minutes left in Q2.
James hits his first field goal. It is 26-14 to Nuggets with little less than 3 minutes left.
It's 15-9 to Nuggets after first 6 minutes of Q1
The match has begun. Stay tuned for live updates.
National Anthem is currently being played inside the arena. Match to begin soon.
Here's the much awaited starting line up of LA Lakers.
Starting five @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/5Y3FnxqNtm— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 21, 2023
Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets.
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/lhefh8AUje— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 21, 2023
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Lakers vs Nuggets on Sports18. Plus, live stream of the match can be accessed through the JioCinema app.
The Laketrs vs Nuggets Game 3 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The live action will begin at 6 AM IST.
NBA fans! Welcome to the Game 3 of the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets are leading 2-0 at the moment and today Lakers would be in dire need to bounce back. Lebron James hasn't been at his best till now in the conference finals, but Anthony Davis has been consistent. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray gave been a force to reckon with and they would be seeking the same play to give Nuggets a 3-0 lead in the series. Who will win today? Will the Lakers get back into the series and make it 2-1 or Nuggets will take a crucial 3-0 lead today? Stay at the space for live updates.