NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 3: Nuggets Register 119-109 Win Over Lakers

NBA fans! Welcome to the Game 3 of the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets are leading 2-0 at the moment and today Lakers would be in dire need to bounce back. Lebron James hasn't been at his best till now in the conference finals, but Anthony Davis has been consistent. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray gave been a force to reckon with and they would be seeking the same play to give Nuggets a 3-0 lead in the series. Who will win today? Will the Lakers get back into the series and make it 2-1 or Nuggets will take a crucial 3-0 lead today? Stay at the space for live updates.