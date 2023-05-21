Last Updated:

NBA Conference Finals Lakers Vs Nuggets Game 3: Nuggets Register 119-109 Win Over Lakers

Lakers vs Nuggets live: Following two thrilling games in the NBA Western Conference Finals, it is now the turn of Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3 to come about. For all the live updates of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Game 3 stay hooked to the republicworld.com. Lebron James has been quiet lately & Lakers would be counting on their star player to fire on all cylinders. Will it be 3-0 or 2-1?

| Written By
Prateek Arya
NBA Conference finals Lakers vs Nuggets game 3 live score Lebron James Nikola Jokic

Image: AP

08:40 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Daunting task ahead for Lakers

Lakers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals and now up against all odds have to do something unprecedented. No team in the NBA history has comeback from 3-0 down and Lakers will have to pull off that unlikely result to make it to the finals. Nuggets on the other hand are a win away from entering the NBA finals 2022/23.

08:40 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Full Time

Nuggets register an emphatic 11-point victory. The final score stood at 119-108.

08:30 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Crowd disappointed

Some of the dissapointed Lakers' fans have already started leaving.

08:28 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Under 2 minutes remaining

With less than 2 minutes left, Nuggets are leading by 11. It is 114-103 at the moment.

08:26 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: It's James vs Jokic

Lebron James hits a big 3-pointer to cut the lead to 7 but Nikola Jokic gave an instant reply and brought the lead back to 10.

08:24 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: 10 point lead still intact

Denver Nuggets are still up by 10. It is 108-98 at the moment.

08:18 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Denver up by 10 points

Denver Nuggets have taken a 10 point lead all of a sudden. Fans all nervous.

08:11 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Hoops from both ends

Lakers took a momentary lead after Rui Hachimura netted in a 3-pointer however Denver quickly regained the lead with some emphatic play by Brown. But Lebron James made an impact again and it is 94-93 to Lakers at the moment. 

08:00 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Denver with a meager lead

After three quarters, Denver Nuggets are leading by 2 points. It is 84-82 at the moment.

07:13 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: It's all tied

It was 55-55, but Murray hits 3 and Denver ends the half with a 3-point lead. It is 58-55 at the moment.

07:00 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: Jamal Murray picking up from where he left off

Jamal Murray already has 27 to his name and the game hasn't reached the end of the half yet.

06:56 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Lakers live: Some end to end stuff

Denver still has the lead. It is 48-41 with approximately 6 minutes left in Q2.

06:33 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Lebron James gets off the mark

James hits his first field goal. It is 26-14 to Nuggets with little less than 3 minutes left. 

06:26 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Nuggets started off well

It's 15-9 to Nuggets after first 6 minutes of Q1

06:14 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: Game 3 begins

The match has begun. Stay tuned for live updates.

06:06 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets live: National Anthem live

National Anthem is currently being played inside the arena. Match to begin soon.

05:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3: Lakers starting 5

Here's the much awaited starting line up of LA Lakers.

05:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets Game 3: Nuggets starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets. 

05:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Lakers vs Nuggets on Sports18. Plus, live stream of the match can be accessed through the JioCinema app.

05:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 3: Venue and timing

The Laketrs vs Nuggets Game 3 will take place at the crypto.com arena. The live action will begin at 6 AM IST.

05:51 IST, May 21st 2023
Lakers vs Nuggets game 3: Welcome to Game 3

NBA fans! Welcome to the Game 3 of the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets are leading 2-0 at the moment and today Lakers would be in dire need to bounce back. Lebron James hasn't been at his best till now in the conference finals, but Anthony Davis has been consistent. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray gave been a force to reckon with and they would be seeking the same play to give Nuggets a 3-0 lead in the series. Who will win today? Will the Lakers get back into the series and make it 2-1 or Nuggets will take a crucial 3-0 lead today? Stay at the space for live updates.

