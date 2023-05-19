Last Updated:

NBA Conference Finals Nuggets Vs Nuggets Game 2 Live: Can Lakers Draw Level With Nuggets?

Nuggets vs Lakers live: Welcome to the live blog of Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. Nuggets lead the series with a 1-0 scoreline. Today is the all-important day as Lakers have the daunting task of beating Nuggets in their backyard. Can Lebron and AD draw level for Lakers or will the Serbian destroyer Nikola Jokic continue his blitz? Catch live updates here!

Prateek Arya
Image: AP

05:52 IST, May 19th 2023
Nuggets vs Lakers latest update: Nuggets Starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets. 

05:52 IST, May 19th 2023
Nuggets vs Lakers latest update: Lakers starting 5

Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.

05:52 IST, May 19th 2023
Nuggets vs Lakers latest update: Live Streaming

Indian fans can watch the live telecast of Nuggets vs Lakers at sports18. As for live streaming, JioCinema is the platform to access.

05:52 IST, May 19th 2023
Nuggets vs Lakers latest update: Venue and time

The Nuggets vs Lakers Game 2 will take place at Ball Arena. The live action will begin from 6 AM IST.

05:52 IST, May 19th 2023
Nuggets vs Lakers latest update: Welcome

Welcome to yet another live blog of NBA. After an edge of the seat thriller on Tuesday, Nuggets and Lakers will clash again today in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals. Nuggets currently are 1-0 up and will seek to create further distance. What is going to happen today? Will Lebron James and Anthony Davis draw level for Lakers or Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will star again? All to look forward to as the countdown for the Game 2 is underway. 

