NBA Conference Finals Nuggets Vs Nuggets Game 2 Live: Can Lakers Draw Level With Nuggets?

Image: AP
Here are the starting 5 of Nuggets.
Starting 🖐#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/vHPtqgoKpl— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 19, 2023
Here are the starting 5 of LA Lakers.
Starting us off @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/tVaJvXqFVd— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 19, 2023
Indian fans can watch the live telecast of Nuggets vs Lakers at sports18. As for live streaming, JioCinema is the platform to access.
The Nuggets vs Lakers Game 2 will take place at Ball Arena. The live action will begin from 6 AM IST.
Welcome to yet another live blog of NBA. After an edge of the seat thriller on Tuesday, Nuggets and Lakers will clash again today in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals. Nuggets currently are 1-0 up and will seek to create further distance. What is going to happen today? Will Lebron James and Anthony Davis draw level for Lakers or Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will star again? All to look forward to as the countdown for the Game 2 is underway.