NBA Conference Finals Nuggets Vs Nuggets Game 2 Live: Can Lakers Draw Level With Nuggets?

Welcome to yet another live blog of NBA. After an edge of the seat thriller on Tuesday, Nuggets and Lakers will clash again today in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals. Nuggets currently are 1-0 up and will seek to create further distance. What is going to happen today? Will Lebron James and Anthony Davis draw level for Lakers or Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic will star again? All to look forward to as the countdown for the Game 2 is underway.