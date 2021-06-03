NBA Conference Semifinals Predicted Picture For East And West

As of now, only one series for the NBA playoffs Round 2 has been finalised. That being said, most teams are only a win away. However, as the NBA playoffs continue with a type of aggression no one has seen before both from the fans and players, no team is ready to face elimination just yet. The Milwaukee Bucks were the only team who managed a 4-0 sweep (vs Miami Heat) this season.

NBA scores and NBA conference semifinals predictions

Eastern Conference semis picture

As of now, we have the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Brooklyn Nets for the conference semifinals. The Bucks successfully executed their revenge over the Heat after the 2020 playoffs, much more determined to win this season. For many, this season is a make and break of the team which is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season, the Greek Freak is averaging 23.5 points per game, receiving ample support from Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and others in the starting lineup.

While the Bucks bench has also been scoring efficiently, they will be without Donte DiVincenzo.

On the other and, the Nets – favorites to win the title – are going to face the Bucks with full strength. They have the big three Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden) on the court, a combination that has made them one of the strongest teams in the NBA. Durant is leading with a 32.6 point average, while Kyrie Irving (24.8 PPG) and James Harden (27.8 PPG) follow.

This leaves us with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. Both Hawks and 76ers are one win away from bagging their first-round wins. While the 76ers are dominating the floor, the top-seeded team might have trouble closing the series against the Wizards without Joel Embiid at full strength.

The Hawks, who have Trae Young delivering an impressive playoff performance, seem to be on their way to the semis. The Knicks and Hawks series has gotten heated up over the last couple of games, both sides refusing to back down. Young is scoring 27.5 points per game, followed by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Western Conference semis picture

In the West, almost all teams are refusing to back down. We have the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Phoenix Suns, who recently took a 3-2 lead after a 115-85 win. The Lakers are without Anthony Davis once again, which might not help the defending champions. Although LeBron James has picked up the pace, the Lakers might not win a title without Davis. The Suns have Devin Booker on their lineup, averaging 26.2 points this postseason.

Final. Eyes forward to Thursday. pic.twitter.com/2Vp24mfWoT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 2, 2021

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets seem to have a neck-to-neck clash going on. The Nuggets are leading 3-2 after the recent 147-140 win, successfully defending against Damian Lillard – who dropped career-high playoff 55 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen to a 3-1 disadvantage after their initial Game 1 win, the top-seeded Utah Jazz one step away from the semifinals. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are tied 2-2, Luka Doncic playing with a nerve issue.

NBA playoffs bracket 2021

Round 1

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

Eastern Conference Round 2

Milwaukee Bucks (No.3) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 2)

(Image credits: AP)