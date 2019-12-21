NBA Considers $1 Million Per Player Prize For New In-season Tournament In 2021: Reports

It looks like the National Basketball Association (NBA) is pushing for adding an in-season tournament for the 2021-22 season, after reports emerged that there could be a financial incentive for every member of the winning team. According to ESPN, the league is considering a $1 million per player purse as a bonus for the victorious team.

NBA's 1 million player purse idea

Earlier, the NBA had sent a proposal to teams calling for a 78-game regular season, along with an in-season tournament for all teams. The plan laid out calls for a play-in tournament to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences — the top 10 finishers in both the East and West would, therefore, have a chance at the playoffs — as well as a $1 million per player prize for the in-season tournament.

NBA in-season tournament

The proposal calls for teams to play eight divisional games in the group stage of the event, which would begin from November 24, 2021 and continue till December 11, 2021 tentatively. The group stage games — four home, four away — would count toward a team’s regular-season total.

The six division winners and two wild cards would qualify for the quarter-finals on December 13 and 14, 2021. Semi-finals would be played as a doubleheader on December 16 and the title game would be played two days later — with the semis and finals at a neutral venue like Las Vegas. Players on the winning team would split $15 million and the the winning coaching staff would split $1.5 million.

However, doubts still remain whether such a financial incentive would be enough to convince players to go all-out for the tournament. For such a tournament to become reality it will require an agreement between the NBA and NBPA. If it gets approved, the league hopes to set up the event as part of its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.