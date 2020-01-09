The Debate
David Fizdale Feels New York Knicks Were 'impatient' With Him, Was Fired Too Soon

Basketball News

David Fizdale was fired as the head coach of the New York Knicks on December 6. The 45-year-old revealed that the Knicks were impatient and fired him too soon.

David Fizdale was fired as the head coach of the New York Knicks on December 6, 2019. He was replaced with Max Miller, who became the interim head coach. Speaking for the first time since his firing, David Fizdale admitted that he has 'no ill feelings' towards the Knicks, but called them out for being impatient.

Also Read | LeBron James And Liverpool: Cross-sport Alliance Fortified By New Nike Deal

NBA: David Fizdale opens up about New York Knicks

Speaking to an American sports channelDavid Fizdale said that he understood that Knicks firing him wasn't personal. The 45-year-old expressed his admiration for the New York Knicks stating he was grateful to be the head coach of the Knicks. However, Fizdale revealed that the Knicks were 'impatient with him'. David Fizdale stated that the rebuilding of the Knicks is a process that needed time. The Knicks missed the playoffs for a seventh straight season during 2018-19. According to Fizdale, building such a struggling side is a slow process. Fizdale, however, remains confident the Knicks will be back to the playoffs sooner or later

Also Read | Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing A Beer Can On The Court After Kemba Walker Was Ejected

David Fizdale fired: An upturn in form for Knicks?

David Fizdale was fired after the Knicks were thrashed 129-92 by the Denver Nuggets. At the time, the Knicks were on an eight-game losing streak with the worst 4-18 (win-loss) record in the Eastern Conference. Max Miller's reign as the interim head coach has so far not yielded any upturn in form. They are 6-10 since Fizdale left. The New York franchise is currently on a four-game losing streak.

Also Read | James Harden & Trae Young Make NBA History With Magnificent 40-point Triple-doubles: WATCH

David Fizdale still has two years remaining on his four-year contract with the Knicks. And reports suggest he is still owed around $22 million from the Knicks. David Fizdale will start working for ESPN's studio as an analyst.

Also Read | David Fizdale Firing: Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr Criticize Knicks Over The Coach's Sacking

