NBA Denies Exemption Request To Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins is set to miss his home games at the Chase Center as San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate requires individuals at the age of 12 or above to be vaccinated in order to attend large and mega indoor events. As announced by the San Fransisco Department of Public Health, individuals need to be vaccinated even if they have a religious or medical exemption. As reported by ESPN, Wiggins on the other hand has decided against vaccination and said earlier this year that he would get a COVID vaccine if he is forced to do so.

The San Fransisco Department of Public Health said on Friday that fans who attend the game at the Chase Center, along with the Warriors players, are mandated to have the vaccine. The department’s statement said, “At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time," the department’s statement said, according to SFGate. "Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption. This same rule applies to performers and players employed by the host at large and mega-events who are covered by the vaccination requirements of the Health Order”. Meanwhile, San Fransisco’s vaccination rules don’t require visiting teams to be vaccinated.

Warriors face Nuggets on October 7

Andrew Wiggins last appeared for the Warriors during their game against Memphis Grizzlies where he scored 22 points, however, the team ended up losing the match 117-112. Wiggins is one of the higher-profile NBA players who spoke publicly that he doesn't want to get vaccinated. As per ESPN, Wiggins on his decision on vaccination in March said that he is not getting vaccinated unless he is forced somehow to do it. Warriors finished ninth in the NBA 2020-21 points table and play their pre-season match of the 2021 season match against the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center on October 7. Whereas, they play their first match of the 2021-22 season against Los Angeles Lakers on October 20.

