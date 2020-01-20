Dennis Schroder Loses Tooth In A Thunder Vs. Heat Game, Stores It In His Sock

Miami Heat thrashed Oklahoma City Thunder by a 115-108 margin in their latest NBA game on January 18 (IST). However, Oklahoma point guard Dennis Schroder stunned everyone by putting on a spectacular performance despite losing a tooth in the middle of the game. Dennis Schroder paid minimum attention to it. He continued his game after putting the broken tooth in his sock. It was an unusual sight at Chesapeake Energy Arena. That said, Dennis Schroder managed to steal the show despite ending up on the losing side of the game.

NBA: Dennis Schroder put his broken tooth back inside a sock

During the second quarter of the game, Dennis Schroder badly collided with Duncan Robinson and lost a tooth in the process. The game was immediately stopped after the incident and the referee intervened. To everyone’s surprise, Dennis Schroder continued the game after putting the broken tooth in his sock. Take a look at the insane scenario from the latest NBA game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat. His dedication towards the game is bound to inspire you.

Dennis Schröder lost his tooth and stored it in his sock 🦷 pic.twitter.com/VEWwaCeVgE — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2020

Dennis Schroder has been one of the key players for Oklahoma City Thunder since its inception in the summer of 2018. This is his second season with the Thunders and his contribution towards the team has been telling. However, fate took a different turn as Thunders went on to lose their recent game against Miami Heat. After the loss, Oklahoma City Thunder now have a 23-19 win/loss record. They need to come back hard in their upcoming games.

(Image courtesy: NBA.com)