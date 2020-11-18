NBA Draft 2020 Schedule And Start Time: How To Watch NBA Draft, TV Schedule

NBA teams have been preparing for the upcoming draft with the short offseason they received following a COVD-19-affected season. With a need to start the 2020-21 season as soon as possible, teams have a limited amount of time between the NBA Draft and the start of the season. Originally scheduled for June 26, the draft was postponed as the NBA season was still on hiatus. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will take place virtually on November 18.

Also read | Toppin, Avdija, Williams top list of forwards in NBA draft

NBA Draft schedule: How to watch NBA Draft 2020?

The draft, which will begin at 7:00 pm EST on November 18, will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans in the US can also live stream the event through the ESPN app or fuboTV. A subscription is needed to access the stream, though a seven-day free trial will be available. Fans all over the world can also view the event live through the NBA app, which will stream the event if one has an NBA League Pass.

NBA Draft start time and date

Date – November 18

Time – 7:00 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Also read | Warriors reportedly Deni Avdija's favoured team for the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft

The Start of Something Special.



Watch the 2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm tomorrow (11/18) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN!https://t.co/yaHXzqNYzI pic.twitter.com/YiyQO1e0Mz — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2020

Like the NFL, the NBA has also opted for a virtual draft this year. Per reports, the event will be held at ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the first and second-round selections live.

NBA Draft 1st round and 2nd round order

First-round

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics (through Memphis Grizzlies) Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers (traded to Houston Rockets) Minnesota Timberwolves (through Brooklyn Nets) Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers (through OKC Thunder) Denver Nuggets (through Houston Rockets) Utah Jazz Milwaukee Bucks (through Indiana Pacers, traded to New Orleans Pelicans) OKC Thunder (through Denver Nuggets) Boston Celtics New York Knicks (through LA Clippers) Los Angeles Lakers (traded to OKC Thunder) Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics (through Bucks)

Second round

Dallas Mavericks (through Warriors) Charlotte Hornets (through Cleveland Cavaliers) Minnesota Timberwolves Philadelphia 76ers (through Atlanta Hawks) Sacramento Kings (through Detroit Pistons) Philadelphia 76ers (through NY Knicks) Washington Wizards (through Bulls) NY Knicks (through Hornets) New Orleans Pelicans (through Washington Wizards) Memphis Grizzlies (through Phoenix Suns) San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Chicago Bulls (through Memphis Grizzlies) Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics (through Brooklyn Nets) Golden State Warriors (through Dallas Mavericks) Philadelphia 76ers Atlanta Hawks (through Miami Heat) Golden State Warriors (through Utah Jazz) Sacramento Kings (through Houston Rockets) OKC Thunder Indiana Pacers Brooklyn Nets (through Denver Nuggets) Charlotte Hornets (through Celtics) LA Clippers Philadelphia 76ers (through LA Lakers) Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans (through Milwaukee Bucks)

Also read | NBA introduces a new Draft Combine format; scouting event to be virtual and in team market

NBA Draft projected top picks and more

The 2020 NBA draft has some serious international talent.



Global game 🌍🏀 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AXTWI7tAd6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2020

A contrast to last year's draft headlined by Zion Williamson, the 2020 NBA Draft offers an array of talent, where the No. 1 pick can only be speculated. The Timberwolves, who have the first pick, could mostly aim for Anthony Edwards, who would fit well with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. While many have been focused on LaMelo Ball, experts are pegging Edwards at No 1, who many believe will become a great scorer.

“High risk, high reward,” said one NBA executive while speaking about Edwards. When compared to Edwards, Ball has been regarded as inconsistent and erratic, with one Eastern Conference personnel director stating that they cant give him the keys to the franchise. However, Ball is known to have elite IQ, is six-foot-seven, and can handle pressure well.

James Wiseman on the Warriors: “Being in that type of tradition, that type of environment would be great for me. It would create an extra push of maturity, learning under Steph and Klay.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2020

James Wiseman, who was ruled out after three games in the NCAA, could be the Warriors' pick. “Of the three, he’s the one,” said an Eastern Conference GM. If the Warriors draft the 19-year-old, he could develop with the team and is considered a "good long-term player" by some experts. Wiseman has only worked out for the Warriors and Hornets.

Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin could be the other two top-five picks. Avdija, from Israel, has been regarded as an exceptional talent, who had teams like the Warriors impressed with his workouts and interviews. Toppin, who was Dayton's best player last season, could end up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also read | NBA Draft 2020: Potential No.1 pick Anthony Edwards compares himself to Heat legend

(Image credits: AP)