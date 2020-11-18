NBA Draft 2020 Schedule And Start Time: How To Watch NBA Draft, TV Schedule

Quick links:
NBA teams have been preparing for the upcoming draft with the short offseason they received following a COVD-19-affected season. With a need to start the 2020-21 season as soon as possible, teams have a limited amount of time between the NBA Draft and the start of the season. Originally scheduled for June 26, the draft was postponed as the NBA season was still on hiatus. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft will take place virtually on November 18.
The draft, which will begin at 7:00 pm EST on November 18, will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans in the US can also live stream the event through the ESPN app or fuboTV. A subscription is needed to access the stream, though a seven-day free trial will be available. Fans all over the world can also view the event live through the NBA app, which will stream the event if one has an NBA League Pass.
The Start of Something Special.— NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2020
Watch the 2020 #NBADraft presented by State Farm tomorrow (11/18) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN!https://t.co/yaHXzqNYzI pic.twitter.com/YiyQO1e0Mz
Like the NFL, the NBA has also opted for a virtual draft this year. Per reports, the event will be held at ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the first and second-round selections live.
The 2020 NBA draft has some serious international talent.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2020
Global game 🌍🏀 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AXTWI7tAd6
A contrast to last year's draft headlined by Zion Williamson, the 2020 NBA Draft offers an array of talent, where the No. 1 pick can only be speculated. The Timberwolves, who have the first pick, could mostly aim for Anthony Edwards, who would fit well with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. While many have been focused on LaMelo Ball, experts are pegging Edwards at No 1, who many believe will become a great scorer.
“High risk, high reward,” said one NBA executive while speaking about Edwards. When compared to Edwards, Ball has been regarded as inconsistent and erratic, with one Eastern Conference personnel director stating that they cant give him the keys to the franchise. However, Ball is known to have elite IQ, is six-foot-seven, and can handle pressure well.
James Wiseman on the Warriors: “Being in that type of tradition, that type of environment would be great for me. It would create an extra push of maturity, learning under Steph and Klay.”— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 16, 2020
James Wiseman, who was ruled out after three games in the NCAA, could be the Warriors' pick. “Of the three, he’s the one,” said an Eastern Conference GM. If the Warriors draft the 19-year-old, he could develop with the team and is considered a "good long-term player" by some experts. Wiseman has only worked out for the Warriors and Hornets.
Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin could be the other two top-five picks. Avdija, from Israel, has been regarded as an exceptional talent, who had teams like the Warriors impressed with his workouts and interviews. Toppin, who was Dayton's best player last season, could end up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
