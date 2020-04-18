NBA Face Masks With Team Logos For Sale: Where To Buy NBA-themed Face Coverings?

The NBA and WNBA have teamed with their sponsors to make and sell NBA face masks. NBA and WNBA fans will be able to purchase NBA face masks with the NBA, WNBA or their favourite team logo in the front. The NBA face coverings are being sold at $14.99 or $24.99 (pack of three) at the NBA and WNBA store.

Where to buy NBA masks? NBA mask for sale at the NBA and WNBA store

NBA Face Coverings now available. All NBA proceeds from the sale of licensed face coverings will be donated to @FeedingAmerica and @SecondHarvestCA.



— NBA Store (@NBASTORE) April 17, 2020

NBA mask for sale: The WNBA and NBA stores have NBA mask for sale in both youth and adult sizes

The NBA face masks will be manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag. The WNBA and NBA masks will have logos of all 30 NBA and 12 teams. The NBA face masks are being sold in youth and adult sizes.

NBA mask for sale: NBA face masks or NBA face coverings being sold for food-related charities

The leagues will be teaming up with their e-commerce operator Fanatics to donate the sales of the NBA face coverings to Feeding America in the USA and Second Harvest in Canada. NBA social responsibility and player programs president Kathy Behrens stated that with this initiative, fans will be able to join the league's efforts to help those affected by COVID-19. Certain NBA and WNBA teams will also donate 100% of their earnings to the non-profit organisations in their cities.

Feeding America expressed gratitude towards the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for the partnership which will help support food banks. Canada's Food Harvest called the NBA face masks vital for the public health battle and thanked all the parties involved for their generosity. As per Food Harvest, the donations will help them distribute food for the upcoming months. As per reports, the WNBA and NBA face masks are being manufactured in Easton. The masks will be made from jersey materials of Major League Baseball (MLB) jerseys.

