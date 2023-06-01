NBA final: Check out complete schedule, timing, live streaming details for Nuggets vs Heat

After 8 grueling months of non-stop basketball action, the final picture of the NBA Final 2022/23 season has been drawn. It will be Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat for the eminent Larry O'Brien championship trophy. The series will begin from June 1 in US and June 2 in India and UK.

After beating LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals, Denver Nuggets are seeking to make franchise history. Nuggets haven't won a title before and with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the glory is in their sights. They will be up against 3-time winners of the competition, Miami Heat. The Eastern Conference Champions have waved off the history-making contention of the Boston Celtics by not becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 lead, but can they do it again?

While the Ball Arena and FTX Arena will be the centers where the live action will transpire, for the fans who would be wanting to catch the action live from miles away live streaming provision is available. Let's get a hold of all the details of Nuggets vs Heat.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023 live in India

The NBA Finals 2023 between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be telecast live on the Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV TV channels in India. The Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023 will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and NBA.com.

NBA Finals 2023 schedule and live India match start times

*All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

June 2, Friday: Game 1, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat – 6:00 AM

June 5, Monday: Game 2, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat – 5:30 AM

June 8, Thursday: Game 3, Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets – 6:00 AM

June 10, Saturday: Game 4, Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets – 6:00 AM

June 13, Tuesday: Game 5, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat – 6:00 AM

June 16, Friday: Game 6, Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets – 6:00 AM

June 19, Monday: Game 7, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat – 5:30 AM

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023 live in USA

The NBA Finals are broadcast exclusively by ABC. FuboTV is the best way to watch the NBA finals online this year, delivering ABC, as well as ESPN, and NBA TV in its most affordable package, the Pro plan. This plan costs $74.99 a month, but you get a seven-day free trial to start — use that to stream the NBA Finals for free for a few games. The games will start from June 1, 8:30 PM, ET.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023 live in UK

The UK fans can watch the NBA finals from Friday, June 2, from 1.30 am, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. The games will be free to stream on Sky Sports' YouTube channel