NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50; Milwaukee Bucks Win First NBA Title Since 1971

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally ended their wait for the NBA Championship as they beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in game 6 of the NBA finals. The team also went onto win the best of the seven series 4 games to 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points and lead the team to the title. The last time Bucks won the title was back in 1971 and it took almost 50 years to win their second title. Khris Middleton (17 points) and Bobby Portis (16 points) were the other contributors for the team in Game 6.

NBA finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo monster performance helps Bucks join elite list

The Greek Freak ( Antetokounmpo) finished the game with 14 rebounds, five blocks and two assists while shooting 16-of-25 from the field and an incredible near-perfect 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. His performance not only earned him the Finals MVP trophy but also ended Milwaukee Bucks 50 year wait for yet another NBA title but also helped them joined the elite list. The victory in Game 6, has made the Bucks just the fifth team in NBA Finals history to win a championship after falling behind 2-0 earlier in the series joining the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), Miami Heat (2006), Portland Trail Blazers (1977) and Boston Celtics (1969).

The closing call as the @Bucks become 2020-21 NBA Champions, capturing their 1st title in 50 years! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/fzG2A1wc0m — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

Recap of NBA Finals Game 6

The game started sloppily as both teams combined for seven turnovers before the first timeout in the first quarter. However, it was the Bucks who opened the points gap between both teams as they went on on a 22-11 run. Antetokounmpo scored 10 points, which included a perfect 4-of-4 from the field while Khris Middleton had scored seven straight points during a stretch.

However, the Suns clawed their way back into the game to take the lead at halftime. After falling behind 31-13 in the second quarter, the Suns bounced and took a five-point (47-42) lead at halftime. Chris Paul led the charge scoring 10 points in the second period and assisted on another five.

The third quarter saw Giannis completely overpowering the opponents as he scored 12 of those 16 points to take the lead back from the Suns. The Greek freak scored or assisted on 23 of the team's 35 points as both the teams headed into its final quarter all tied up at 77. The final quarter saw Bucks outscoring the Suns 28-21 to go all the way and win the Championship.

Image: NBA/ Twitter