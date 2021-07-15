NBA Finals: Khris Middleton Helps Milwaukee Bucks Beat Suns In Game 4; Series Tied 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks kept their hopes alive of winning the NBA title by beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA finals on Thursday. The Bucks overcame the Suns 109-103 to tie the seven-game series at 2-2. The Bucks vs Suns game saw Khris Middleton dropping 40 points and leading the charge for the Bucks in Game 4. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet night dropping just 26 points, including 14 rebounds and 8 assists.

For Suns, Devin Booker scored a game-high 42 points after a poor show in Game 3. He scored 18 points in the third quarter and was 7 of 7 from the shooting range. Deandre Ayton chip[ped in with six points and 17 rebounds, while Chris Paul struggled throughout the game and had more turnovers (five) than the field goals (four).

NBA finals: Highlights from the Bucks vs Suns Game 4

Milwaukee got the lead down to 23-20 after the first quarter, however, the Suns kept on leading the game despite Chris Paul's struggle on the court. Paul got just 2 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists in the first half. After trailing for much of the second half, the Bucks pulled ahead late in the fourth quarter with eight straight points from Middleton and great defence, including two Antetokounmpo blocks — one on Chris Paul and one on Deandre Ayton.

Giannis meets it at the top in #PhantomCam as the @Bucks tie the #NBAFinals.. Game 5 is Saturday at 9 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/rMBludN9hd — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

Booker had a big finish to the third quarter to send Suns into the fourth quarter leading 82-76, however, he had foul trouble throughout the game and barely a minute into the fourth quarter he picked up his fifth foul due to which Booker had to sit out for about five minutes. With Booker off the floor, the Bucks cut down the lead to only three points.

With 2:30 minutes left on the clock and Milwaukee trailing 99-97, Middleton scored 10 consecutive points for the Bucks to seal the win over the Suns. Giannis put up a great display in defence, which also included a key block on an alley-oop attempt to Deandre Ayton with the Bucks leading 101-99.

Devin Booker makes history

Despite scoring 42 points Devin Booker could not help the suns to victory, however, he did manage to break the record for most points in an NBA player's first playoffs, with 542 points. Rick Barry of the Golden State Warriors had previously held the record for more than a half-century, scoring 521 points in the 1967 playoffs, while former 76ers player Julius Erving now sits in the third spot.

Image: @K_MID22/ Instagram