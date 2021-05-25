NBA Free Agency: Bob Myers Drops Hint On Golden State Warriors Summer Plans

This offseason, some important decisions await the Golden State Warriors. As the Warriors season in officially over with their play-in loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors trade rumors have been making rounds. Recently, Bob Myers spoke about the Warriors Free agency and the future of players with the team.

NBA free agency: Bob Myers speaks on NBA trade rumors regarding the Warriors

The 2020-21 season might have ended earlier than expected for the Warriors. They lost both play-in games, and did not make the playoffs this season. Now, as the NBA playoffs continue, the team is determined to work harder and play a better season next time around.

Steph Curry had a historic campaign, while Draymond Green showed why he remains one of the best defensive players in the league. “I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Bob Myers said during an interview with the media, speaking of Curry and his extension amidst NBA trade rumors. “He seems like he’s motivated; we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done".

As of now, Curry signing a four-year deal with the Warriors ($215.4 million) will keep him with the team till the 2025-26 season. With Klay Thompson back next season, the Warriors remain confident about the team's future. “Obviously we want Steph back in the worst way,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “There’s no reason to think why that won’t happen".

He added that they are all excited, and will only get better with their young players emerge.

“I don’t know that it’ll be the start of the year,” Myers said, talking about Thompson's return. While the Splash Brother is eager to return after two seasons away, his game is bound to get affected. "We’ll see more as camp gets closer. When I say start of the year, I mean Game 1. I don’t know if that’s realistic or not. That’ll be less than a year. ... I don’t know what date the season opens up, but I think that’ll be 11 months. I don’t know that that’s realistic".

Myers also remains positive that James Wiseman can help, and is not someone the team is looking to trade. "I think he’s a tremendous talent, and he was put in a position where, again, the guy is taking hopefully all of his lumps early in his career, but I think he can be very helpful to us in the future."

Bob Myers, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green met this morning at Warriors HQ. One topic of conversation: Draymond’s scoring. Myers’ conclusion: All 3 understand its importance and will pursue improvement — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 24, 2021

What remains questionable is Kelly Oubre Jr's status with the team. With Thompson back, Oubre will have to come off the bench. Kerr added that Oubre and the team will weigh his options, and the team will have to see where it goes. "But really like Kelly, really think he’s got great potential to be very helpful on our team".

