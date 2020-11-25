NBA Free Agency Extensions: Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Bag Most Expensive $195 Million Deals

With a shortened offseason before the 2020-21 campaign begins in December, NBA free agency is moving along in rapid fashion. With multiple deals and contracts already finalized, teams have a few days before camps begin from December 1. As of now, both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell have received the highest-paid free agency extensions worth $195 million.

Free Agency extensions



Jayson Tatum - 5-years, $195 mil

Donovan Mitchell - 5 years, $195 mil

De’Aaron Fox - 5 years, $163 mil

Bam Adebayo - 5 years, $163 mil

Brandon Ingram - 5 years, $158 mil



This week, the Boston Celtics extended their contract with Jayson Tatum, while the Utah Jazz did the same with Donovan Mitchell. Both Mitchell and Tatum signed max rookie extensions worth $195 million, lasting five years. Tatum, the No 3 pick in 2017, averaged a career-high 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.4 steals last season, even increasing his three-point attempt rate to 3.9 per game. Mitchell also averaged 24 points. 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists – all career-highs.

The next two most expensive contracts belong to De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo, both five-year $163 million contracts. As per reports, Fox's contract is the most lucrative for a Sacramento Kings player. Fox was picked fifth in the 2017 NBA Draft and averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the 2019-20 season.

Bam Adebayo, who is yet to sign his deal, will apparently play with the Heat for five more years. Along with Jimmy Butler, Adebayo was a key factor in leading the team to the NBA Finals. As per ESPN, clauses in his contract push it to $195 million, that is if he makes the NBA All-Team or wins other league-level awards.

NBA Free Agency grades

Atlanta Hawks – A

Boston Celtics – B

Brooklyn Nets – C+

Charlotte Hornets – C

Chicago Bulls – C-

Cleveland Cavaliers – C

Dallas Mavericks – B

Denver Nuggets – B

Detroit Pistons – B -

Golden State Warriors – A -

Houston Rockets – B+

Indiana Pacers – C

Los Angeles Clippers – B+

Los Angeles Lakers – B

Memphis Grizzlies – B+

Miami Heat – B+

Milwaukee Bucks – C+

Minnesota Timberwolves – B -

New Orleans Pelicans – C

New York Knicks – C+

Oklahoma City Thunder – B

Orlando Magic – B

Philadelphia 76ers – B

Phoenix Suns – A-

Portland Trail Blazers – A

Sacramento Kings – D -

San Antonio Spurs – C+

Toronto Raptors – C

Utah Jazz – A

Washington Wizards – C

