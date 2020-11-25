NBA Free Agency Extensions: Jayson Tatum, Mitchell Bag Most Expensive $195 Million Deals

Quick links:
With a shortened offseason before the 2020-21 campaign begins in December, NBA free agency is moving along in rapid fashion. With multiple deals and contracts already finalized, teams have a few days before camps begin from December 1. As of now, both Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell have received the highest-paid free agency extensions worth $195 million.
This week, the Boston Celtics extended their contract with Jayson Tatum, while the Utah Jazz did the same with Donovan Mitchell. Both Mitchell and Tatum signed max rookie extensions worth $195 million, lasting five years. Tatum, the No 3 pick in 2017, averaged a career-high 23.4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.4 steals last season, even increasing his three-point attempt rate to 3.9 per game. Mitchell also averaged 24 points. 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists – all career-highs.
The next two most expensive contracts belong to De'Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo, both five-year $163 million contracts. As per reports, Fox's contract is the most lucrative for a Sacramento Kings player. Fox was picked fifth in the 2017 NBA Draft and averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the 2019-20 season.
Bam Adebayo, who is yet to sign his deal, will apparently play with the Heat for five more years. Along with Jimmy Butler, Adebayo was a key factor in leading the team to the NBA Finals. As per ESPN, clauses in his contract push it to $195 million, that is if he makes the NBA All-Team or wins other league-level awards.
