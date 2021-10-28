NBA | Golden State Warriors Vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction, Lineups, Injuries And More

In what is touted as an exciting clash, the Golden State Warriors will lock horns against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday, October 29, 7:30 AM IST (Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at 7:00 PM local time).

The Golden State Warriors have won four in four games and marked a perfect start to the NBA 2021/22 regular season and will be looking to extend their lead. Their opponents for the night, the Memphis Grizzlies have won two and lost two of their four and they come into this fixture behind a 116-96 loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

Last time the two sides met was during previous season’s play-in finale, a game that the Grizzlies won and secured the playoff berth.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will go into the fixtures as favourites to win this game against the Memphis Grizzlies, given their recent run of form with playing in front of the home crowd further giving them a boost.

Warriors vs Grizzlies probable lineup

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup: Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bayne, Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams

Warriors vs Grizzlies injury updates

The Golden State Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) while the Memphis Grizzlies are without Dillon Brooks (left-hand fracture)

Where can fans catch Stephen Curry in action?

For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India, but Stephen Curry fans in India can still watch the player in action by purchasing the NBA League Pass on the official website. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

As for those in the US, fans can watch the game on the NBA app after availing the league pass, while for those residing in the Bay Area, the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game will be locally broadcast on the NBC Sports Bay Area channel.

Image: Facebook/Warriors/Memphis Grizzlies