NBA Guest Policy Has Fans Reacting With Endless Memes And GIFs

While the NBA resumed the season at the Orlando bubble in July, it meant that players and other employees would go without seeing their families and loved ones for months. Teams which get eliminated after the first playoff round will return home sooner but teams who make it to the NBA Finals will have to remain at Walt Disney World for over two months. The league recently changed the NBA guest policy at the bubble, giving fodder to fans, reacted to the set of rules on Twitter, nitpicking and making fun of the league's choice of words.

NBA/NBPA guidelines on guests, starting after first-round of playoffs, per sources.

Four guests per player, but can be exceeded for children.

Guests can travel on team charters following testing.

Guests will be allowed to attend games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Here's who isn't eligible to come into The Bubble as a guest, per memo: "Any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions. (For example)... known by the player only through social media or an intermediary." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

NBA bubble: New NBA guest policy has fans reacting with countless jokes on Twitter

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, players will be allowed to have guests over after the first round. Players will be allowed four guests and one child (as long as they're under 32 inches). Guests will have to quarantine for seven days before being allowed to interact with players, hang out at the campus or watch the games. However, there are some exceptions.

Along with one's family, only “established long-standing personal friends” will be allowed to visit the campus. Wojnarowski explained what that means, stating that anyone who only knows the player via social media (or has not previously met in person) is not eligible. The choice of words had fans cracking multiple jokes about the situation, specifically those about NBA players and their “longstanding personal friends". Jokes about children's heights were also made, where fans questioned if the league would be measuring kids with a yardstick.

“Okay, but what *are* we? Are we dating?”



“We’re.... established longstanding personal friends.” https://t.co/EYPaE26A3J — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) August 12, 2020

What is the criteria for “long-standing personal friends” lol https://t.co/xkuCtNIeuL — jacob mahkorn (@jakemah8) August 12, 2020

Are they going to be measuring children with a yard stick upon entry into the bubble? https://t.co/vam0QUWwH5 — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 12, 2020

NBA Disney campus: Players admit to missing their families at the NBA bubble

I’m not crying... you are



We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/xjtwYS7RN1 — 7-0 (@Suns) August 11, 2020

While players are gearing up for the NBA playoffs, many constantly update fans about their families, openly admitting to missing their loved ones at the NBA bubble. The Phoenix Suns recently surprised their players by making their families announce the lineup, which received an emotional reaction from the players. LeBron James also reacted to the Suns' gesture, saying that he too, misses his family.

The NBA playoffs will begin on August 17 after each team is done playing their eight scheduled seeding games. If needed, a play-in tournament will be held to decide the eighth spot for the playoffs. Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are leading the West and East respectively. The Bucks and Orlando Magic will open Eastern Conference round one, while the Lakers will either play the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers or Phoenix Suns.

