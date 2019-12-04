Rockets Vs Spurs Highlights From A Dramatic Double OT Thriller As DeRozan Shines

San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets in a 135-133 overtime encounter on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India) despite James Harden scoring 50 points. The game took place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Loonie Walker scored a career-high 28 points for the Spurs from the bench. Bryn Forbes and DeMar DeRozan added 25 and 23 points respectively. DeRozan made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Rudy Gay and Derrick White also scored in double-digits. This was the Spurs second straight win at their home arena. LaMarcus Aldridge missed his second game due to a sore thigh.

Harden led the Rockets with 50 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Clint Capela chipped in 22 points. Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers, Ben McLemore and PJ Tucker scored in double digits.

San Antonio Spurs outscored the Houston Rockets in Q1, gaining a 27-25 advantage before Q2. Spurs overcame a ten-point disadvantage to beat the Rockets in a double-overtime game. James Harden played for season-high 49 minutes. He was whistled for two charges during the second overtime. The second whistle came with 0.8 seconds left on the clock, and against DeRozan. The Rockets had gained a massive 22 point advantage in the second half, but the Spurs caught up during the final 4:18 minutes left. Walker scored 18 points in Q4 and tied the score at 115 with 11.5 seconds left. The Rockets outscored the Spurs 7-2 at the end of the first overtime. Harden scored 6 points in the second overtime. Bryn Forbes shot a three-pointer and levelled the score at 131.

NBA: Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs player ratings

Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook – 6.5/10

James Harden – 8/10

PJ Tucker – 6/10

Tyson Chandler – 4/10

Clint Capela – 7/10

Ben McLemore – 5.5/10

Austin Rivers – 6.5/10

San Antonio Spurs

Loonie Walker – 8/10

DeMar DeRozan – 7/10

Drew Eubanks – 4/10

Dejounte Murray – 4/10

Bryn Forbes – 7/10

Rudy Gay – 6/10

Trey Lyles – 6/10

Patty Mills – 6/10

DeMarre Carroll – 3.5/10

Jakob Poeltl – 4/10

Derrick White – 6/10

