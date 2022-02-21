NBA Honours 75th Anniversary Team At Half-time; Michael Jordan, LeBron James Share Hug

The NBA All-Star game witnessed some of the greatest players being honoured during the halftime ceremony of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Having the likes of Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Le Bron James, Shaquille O Neal and many more former and current stars in one frame was a treat for fans to watch. Michael Jordan was the last name to be announced during the ceremony. Besides honouring the players, the vent also witnessed some off-court moments which will remain in the minds of the fans forever.

One of the moments from the NBA 75th Anniversary Team ceremony was LeBron James and Michael Jordan sharing a warm hug on the court. The two best players of their respective generation and also of all time were also seen chatting it up. Besides the LeBron James-Michael Jordan, another moment was Michael Jordan hanging with all the other all-time greats in the tunnel.

A video SHared by NBA sees Jordan's competitive spirit kicking in as he challenged the Lakers legend Magic Johnson to a game of one-on-one. He can be heard saying “Where your shoes at?” Jordan quipped. “We’ll go play one-on-one right now. Me and you.”

NBA All-Star Game highlights

Another victorious year for Team LeBron during the NBA All-STar game as they beat Team Durant 163-160 to win the contest. Steph Curry was in red hot form during the NBA All-Star game shooting 16-for-21 from beyond the arc. The Golden State Warriors star not only finished the game with 48 points but also crushed the previous record for the most three-point shots made in the game. For Team Durant Joel Embiid has topped the scoring for Team Durant in the opening half with 17 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.

Team James won the first quarter 47-45, however, Team Durant bounced back to win the second quarter 49-46 over Team LeBron. Curry led the scoring for Team LeBron with 24 points in the first two quarters, while James has 13 and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12. Joel Embiid leads Team Durant with 17 points and Devin Booker has 16.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 17 points as Team LeBron won the first quarter of the NBA All-Star Game 47-45 over Team Durant. The third quarter saw both the teams going neck to neck and ending the quarter with scores tied at 45 each. In the final quarter, it was Team Lebron that won the battle-winning quarter with a score of 25-21.