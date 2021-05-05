NBA Injury Report May 5, 2021: Knicks Vs Nuggets, Wizards Vs Bucks And More

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten safety, the NBA has successfully conducted most of their regular season, heading to the play-in tournament and playoffs. However, save for the Phoenix Suns, most teams and players have been affected by injuries, many players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant missings weeks worth of games. Here is the NBA injury report for the upcoming NBA games on May 5, 2021 (May 6 IST).

NBA injury news latest

Denver Nuggets

Injury update ahead of tomorrow's game against the New York Knicks.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BKT4hvnjx6 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 5, 2021

Zeke Nnaji – Out, ankle

Jamal Murray – Out for the season, knee

Will Barton – Out, hamstring

PJ Dozier – Out, right adductor strain

Monte Morris – Out, hamstring

Nikola Jokic – Probable, right toe soreness

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle

Nerlens Noel – Out, ankle

Orlando Magic

Devin Cannady – Out for the season, ankle

Otto Porter Jr – Out, foot

Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee

Michael Carter-Williams – Out, ankle

Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee

Terrence Ross – Out, back

Chuma Okeke – Out, ankle

James Ennis III Out, calf.

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown – Day to day, undisclosed

Jayson Tatum – Day to day, undisclosed

Kemba Walker – Day to day, oblique

Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Hartenstein – Out, concussion

Dylan Windler – Out for the season, knee

Taurean Prince – Out for the season, ankle

Larry Nance Jr – Out, thumb

Lamar Stevens – Out, concussion

Darius Garland – Out, ankle

Matthew Dellavedova – Out for the season, neck

Portland Trail Blazers

Norman Powell – Day to day, knee

Damian Lillard – Day to day, foot

Zach Collins – Out for the season, anklet

Houston Rockets

D.J. Wilson – Day to day, NBA's health protocols

D.J. Augustin – Out, ankle

Dante Exum – Out, calf

David Nwaba – Out

Sterling Brown – Day to day, knee

John Wall – Out for the season, hamstring

Eric Gordon – Out, groin

Danuel House – Day to day, ankle

Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz – Day to day, ankle

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee

Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Day to day, hamstring

Phoenix Suns

Abdel Nader – Out, knee

Jae Crowder – Out, ankle

Milwaukee Bucks

Jeff Teague – Out, abdominal

Axel Toupane – Out, oblique

Washington Wizards

Deni Avdija – Out for the season, leg

Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell Out, ankle

Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle

Mike Conley – Out, hamstring

San Antonio Spurs

Trey Lyles – Out, ankle

Derrick White – Out for the season, ankle

NBA playoffs chances

As of now, the top six teams in each conference will secure their spot in the postseason. However, the reaming four (seventh to 10th seed) will be competing in a play-in tournament. Four teams (two each conference) will be moving on to the playoffs, scheduled to begin at the end of May.

Knicks vs Nuggets prediction

The New York Knicks will beat the Denver Nuggets.

Wizards vs Bucks prediction

The Washington Wizards will beat the Milwaukee Bucks.

