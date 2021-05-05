Last Updated:

NBA Injury Report May 5, 2021: Knicks Vs Nuggets, Wizards Vs Bucks And More

NBA injury report for May 5, 2021 (May 6 IST): Here is the list of injuries for players who will or might miss NBA games for their teams on Wednesday EST.

Written By
Devika Pawar
NBA inury report

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten safety, the NBA has successfully conducted most of their regular season, heading to the play-in tournament and playoffs. However, save for the Phoenix Suns, most teams and players have been affected by injuries, many players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant missings weeks worth of games. Here is the NBA injury report for the upcoming NBA games on May 5, 2021 (May 6 IST).

NBA injury news latest

Denver Nuggets

  • Zeke Nnaji – Out, ankle
  • Jamal Murray – Out for the season, knee
  • Will Barton – Out, hamstring
  • PJ Dozier – Out, right adductor strain
  • Monte Morris – Out, hamstring
  • Nikola Jokic – Probable, right toe soreness

New York Knicks

  • Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle
  • Nerlens Noel – Out, ankle

Orlando Magic

  • Devin Cannady – Out for the season, ankle
  • Otto Porter Jr – Out, foot
  • Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee
  • Michael Carter-Williams – Out, ankle
  • Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee
  • Terrence Ross – Out, back
  • Chuma Okeke – Out, ankle
  • James Ennis III  Out, calf.

Boston Celtics

  • Jaylen Brown – Day to day, undisclosed
  • Jayson Tatum – Day to day, undisclosed
  • Kemba Walker – Day to day, oblique

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Isaiah Hartenstein – Out, concussion
  • Dylan Windler – Out for the season, knee
  • Taurean Prince – Out for the season, ankle
  • Larry Nance Jr – Out, thumb
  • Lamar Stevens – Out, concussion
  • Darius Garland – Out, ankle
  • Matthew Dellavedova – Out for the season, neck

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Norman Powell – Day to day, knee
  • Damian Lillard – Day to day, foot
  • Zach Collins – Out for the season, anklet

Houston Rockets

  • D.J. Wilson – Day to day, NBA's health protocols
  • D.J. Augustin – Out, ankle
  • Dante Exum – Out, calf
  • David Nwaba – Out
  • Sterling Brown – Day to day, knee
  • John Wall – Out for the season, hamstring
  • Eric Gordon – Out, groin
  • Danuel House – Day to day, ankle

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Furkan Korkmaz – Day to day, ankle

Atlanta Hawks

  • De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee
  • Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic – Day to day, hamstring

Phoenix Suns

  • Abdel Nader – Out, knee
  • Jae Crowder – Out, ankle

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Jeff Teague – Out, abdominal
  • Axel Toupane – Out, oblique

Washington Wizards

  • Deni Avdija – Out for the season, leg
  • Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee

Utah Jazz

  • Donovan Mitchell  Out, ankle
  • Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle
  • Mike Conley – Out, hamstring

San Antonio Spurs

  • Trey Lyles – Out, ankle
  • Derrick White – Out for the season, ankle

NBA playoffs chances

As of now, the top six teams in each conference will secure their spot in the postseason. However, the reaming four (seventh to 10th seed) will be competing in a play-in tournament. Four teams (two each conference) will be moving on to the playoffs, scheduled to begin at the end of May. 

Knicks vs Nuggets prediction

  • The New York Knicks will beat the Denver Nuggets.

Wizards vs Bucks prediction

  • The Washington Wizards will beat the Milwaukee Bucks. 

(Image credits: AP)

READ | Carmelo Anthony reacts emotionally after becoming NBA's 10th all-time leading scorer
READ | What is NBA play-in tournament? NBA play-in tournament explainer and rules revealed
READ | NBA Playoffs 2021: All you need to know ahead of regular season run-in
READ | Sophomore Franz Wagner leaves Michigan, enters NBA draft
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND