NBA Injury Report May 5, 2021: Knicks Vs Nuggets, Wizards Vs Bucks And More

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten safety, the NBA has successfully conducted most of their regular season, heading to the play-in tournament and playoffs. However, save for the Phoenix Suns, most teams and players have been affected by injuries, many players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant missings weeks worth of games. Here is the NBA injury report for the upcoming NBA games on May 5, 2021 (May 6 IST).
NBA injury news latest
Denver Nuggets
- Zeke Nnaji – Out, ankle
- Jamal Murray – Out for the season, knee
- Will Barton – Out, hamstring
- PJ Dozier – Out, right adductor strain
- Monte Morris – Out, hamstring
- Nikola Jokic – Probable, right toe soreness
New York Knicks
- Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle
- Nerlens Noel – Out, ankle
Orlando Magic
- Devin Cannady – Out for the season, ankle
- Otto Porter Jr – Out, foot
- Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee
- Michael Carter-Williams – Out, ankle
- Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee
- Terrence Ross – Out, back
- Chuma Okeke – Out, ankle
- James Ennis III Out, calf.
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown – Day to day, undisclosed
- Jayson Tatum – Day to day, undisclosed
- Kemba Walker – Day to day, oblique
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaiah Hartenstein – Out, concussion
- Dylan Windler – Out for the season, knee
- Taurean Prince – Out for the season, ankle
- Larry Nance Jr – Out, thumb
- Lamar Stevens – Out, concussion
- Darius Garland – Out, ankle
- Matthew Dellavedova – Out for the season, neck
Portland Trail Blazers
- Norman Powell – Day to day, knee
- Damian Lillard – Day to day, foot
- Zach Collins – Out for the season, anklet
Houston Rockets
- D.J. Wilson – Day to day, NBA's health protocols
- D.J. Augustin – Out, ankle
- Dante Exum – Out, calf
- David Nwaba – Out
- Sterling Brown – Day to day, knee
- John Wall – Out for the season, hamstring
- Eric Gordon – Out, groin
- Danuel House – Day to day, ankle
Philadelphia 76ers
- Furkan Korkmaz – Day to day, ankle
Atlanta Hawks
- De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee
- Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – Day to day, hamstring
Phoenix Suns
- Abdel Nader – Out, knee
- Jae Crowder – Out, ankle
Milwaukee Bucks
- Jeff Teague – Out, abdominal
- Axel Toupane – Out, oblique
Washington Wizards
- Deni Avdija – Out for the season, leg
- Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee
Utah Jazz
- Donovan Mitchell Out, ankle
- Udoka Azubuike – Out, ankle
- Mike Conley – Out, hamstring
San Antonio Spurs
- Trey Lyles – Out, ankle
- Derrick White – Out for the season, ankle
NBA playoffs chances
As of now, the top six teams in each conference will secure their spot in the postseason. However, the reaming four (seventh to 10th seed) will be competing in a play-in tournament. Four teams (two each conference) will be moving on to the playoffs, scheduled to begin at the end of May.
Knicks vs Nuggets prediction
- The New York Knicks will beat the Denver Nuggets.
Wizards vs Bucks prediction
- The Washington Wizards will beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
(Image credits: AP)