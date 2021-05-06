NBA Injury Report May 6, 2021: Lakers Vs Clippers, Thunder Vs Warriors And More

This NBA season was different that any other, shortened due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Teams played with no or limited fans in attendance, the league successfully conducting the season despite countless COVID-related issues. However, save for the Phoenix Suns, most teams and players have been affected by injuries, many players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant missing weeks worth of games. Here is the NBA injury report for the upcoming NBA games on May 6, 2021 (May 7 IST).
NBA injury news latest
Los Angeles Clippers
- Serge Ibaka – Out, back
- Amir Coffey – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols
Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James – Out, sore right ankle
- Jared Dudley – Out, knee
- Dennis Schroder – Out, calf
Golden State Warriors
- James Wiseman – Out for the season, knee
- Kelly Oubre Jr – Out, wrist
- Eric Paschall – Out, hip
- Damion Lee – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols
- Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles
OKC Thunder
- Aleksej Pokusevski – Out, knee
- Mike Muscala – Out, ankle
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Out, foot
Indiana Pacers
- JaKarr Sampson – Out, head
- Edmond Sumner – Out, knee
- TJ Warren – Out for the season, foot
- Myles Turner – Out, toe
- Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee
- Malcolm Brogdon – Out, hamstring
Atlanta Hawks
- De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee
- Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles
Detroit Pistons
- Cory Joseph – Out, ankle
- Hamidou Diallo – Out, personal
- Dennis Smith Jr – Day to day, knee
- Wayne Ellington – Day to day, calf
- Mason Plumlee – Out, rest
- Rodney McGruder – Out, elbow
- Josh Jackson – Out, tooth
- Jerami Grant – Day to day, knee
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr – Out, injury management
- Grayson Allen – Day to day, abdonminal
Toronto Raptors
- Gary Trent Jr – Day to day, leg
- Yuta Watanabe – Day to day, ankle
- Paul Watson – Out, knee
- Chris Boucher – Out, knee
- OG Anunoby – Day to day, injury management
Washington Wizards
- Chandler Hutchison – Day to day, knee
- Deni Avdija – Out for the season, leg
- Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee
- Rui Hachimura – Out, illness
Dallas Mavericks
- Tyrell Terry – Out, personal
- Maxi Kleber – Out, Achilles
- Kristaps Porzingis – Out, knee
Brooklyn Nets
- Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL
- James Harden – Out, hamstring
- Chris Chiozza – Out, hand
- Charlotte Hornets
- Cody Martin – Out, ankle
- P.J. Washington – Out, personal
- Gordon Hayward – Out, foot
- Devonte' Graham – Out, knee
- Miles Bridges – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols
Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Vucevic – Out, adductor
- Troy Brown Jr – Out, ankle
- Zach LaVine – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols
NBA playoffs chances
As of now, the top six teams in each conference will secure their spot in the postseason. However, the reaming four (seventh to 10th seed) will be competing in a play-in tournament. Four teams (two each conference) will be moving on to the playoffs, scheduled to begin at the end of May.
Lakers vs Clippers prediction
- The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the LA Clippers.
Thunder vs Warriors prediction
- The Golden State Warriors will beat the OKC Thunder.
