NBA Injury Report May 6, 2021: Lakers Vs Clippers, Thunder Vs Warriors And More

This NBA season was different that any other, shortened due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Teams played with no or limited fans in attendance, the league successfully conducting the season despite countless COVID-related issues. However, save for the Phoenix Suns, most teams and players have been affected by injuries, many players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant missing weeks worth of games. Here is the NBA injury report for the upcoming NBA games on May 6, 2021 (May 7 IST).

NBA injury news latest

Los Angeles Clippers

Serge Ibaka – Out, back

Amir Coffey – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Out, sore right ankle

Jared Dudley – Out, knee

Dennis Schroder – Out, calf

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out for the season, knee

Kelly Oubre Jr – Out, wrist

Eric Paschall – Out, hip

Damion Lee – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

OKC Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski – Out, knee

Mike Muscala – Out, ankle

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Out, foot

Indiana Pacers

JaKarr Sampson – Out, head

Edmond Sumner – Out, knee

TJ Warren – Out for the season, foot

Myles Turner – Out, toe

Jeremy Lamb – Out, knee

Malcolm Brogdon – Out, hamstring

Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter – Out, knee

Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles

Detroit Pistons

Cory Joseph – Out, ankle

Hamidou Diallo – Out, personal

Dennis Smith Jr – Day to day, knee

Wayne Ellington – Day to day, calf

Mason Plumlee – Out, rest

Rodney McGruder – Out, elbow

Josh Jackson – Out, tooth

Jerami Grant – Day to day, knee

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr – Out, injury management

Grayson Allen – Day to day, abdonminal

Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr – Day to day, leg

Yuta Watanabe – Day to day, ankle

Paul Watson – Out, knee

Chris Boucher – Out, knee

OG Anunoby – Day to day, injury management

Washington Wizards

Chandler Hutchison – Day to day, knee

Deni Avdija – Out for the season, leg

Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee

Rui Hachimura – Out, illness

Dallas Mavericks

Tyrell Terry – Out, personal

Maxi Kleber – Out, Achilles

Kristaps Porzingis – Out, knee

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

James Harden – Out, hamstring

Chris Chiozza – Out, hand

Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin – Out, ankle

P.J. Washington – Out, personal

Gordon Hayward – Out, foot

Devonte' Graham – Out, knee

Miles Bridges – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic – Out, adductor

Troy Brown Jr – Out, ankle

Zach LaVine – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

NBA playoffs chances

As of now, the top six teams in each conference will secure their spot in the postseason. However, the reaming four (seventh to 10th seed) will be competing in a play-in tournament. Four teams (two each conference) will be moving on to the playoffs, scheduled to begin at the end of May.

Lakers vs Clippers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the LA Clippers.

Thunder vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the OKC Thunder.

