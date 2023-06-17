NBA: Ja Morant's Suspension Could Leave Memphis Grizzlies' Desired NBA Title Chase Hanging

The Memphis Grizzlies put their future and title hopes in the hands of Ja Morant.

With Morant suspended, so are the franchise’s championship plans.

The NBA has sidelined Morant for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. The suspension Friday of Memphis’ franchise player was not unexpected for an organization that has made headlines for players’ off-court issues and on-court antics.

The association still is a league where the best players matter.

Jeff Van Gundy, the former NBA coach and current ESPN and ABC analyst, said there are lot of questions about how much the Grizzlies will matter without their best player.

“Are they healthy? Are they unselfish? Are they driven? And can they make enough right decisions to lead an organization?” said Van Gundy, who believes Memphis has strong leadership in general manager Zach Kleiman and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins.